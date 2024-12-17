While the WWE could save CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, it looks like the first RAW on Netflix will get it.

On the December 16, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced Punk vs. Rollins will take place on January 6, 2025, when RAW debuts on Netflix. Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, saying it is a “match years in the making.”

The first Monday Night RAW on Netflix is star-studded. Roman Reigns will take on Solo Sikoa in a “Tribal Combat” match, and John Cena is confirmed to kick off his farewell tour. Other legends and top stars will likely be in attendance for the inaugural show.

RAW will move to Netflix after almost two consecutive decades on USA Network. It is Netflix's latest venture into the live-streaming game. They recently streamed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match on the streaming service.

WWE's highly-anticipated CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud

Finally, WWE fans will see the match that they have been waiting for. Ever since Punk returned to WWE in 2023, Rollins was one of the names that fans wanted to see him clash with.

And it looked like they were on a collision course. Punk entered the men's Royal Rumble match in January 2024. At that time, Rollins was the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Drew McIntyre injured Punk in the Royal Rumble match. This kept him on the shelf for six months. During that span, Punk continued fueling his rivalry with McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship several times.

The first occurrence was after McIntyre defeated Rollins at WrestleMania XL for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins later inserted himself into Punk and McIntyre's feud, serving as the special guest referee for their match at SummerSlam.

Rollins inadvertently cost Punk the match, reigniting their feud. And they have been exchanging blows in recent weeks, leading to their upcoming matchup.

They have a storied history together. When the Shield — which consisted of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Rollins — debuted, they assisted Punk in retaining the WWE Championship.

Punk left WWE before Rollins' singles career took off. He was retired for a while before going to the UFC and AEW. But now that he is back in WWE, he was bound to fight Rollins.

At the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Rollins went viral for his reaction to Punk's return. He had to be held back as he yelled at him.