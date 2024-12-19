While making an appearance at the WWE RAW on Netflix Kickoff event, Logan Paul made a bold declaration: he wants a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Paul is a member of the RAW roster, as he noted at the event under WWE's new rules, and Gunther is the top champion on the show. Considering that Paul has taken shots at most of the top stars in the WWE Universe despite being a part-timer, giving him a shot at Gunther makes a ton of sense, even if the outcome of the match could leave something to be desired, considering, well, the differences of styles between the two men.

Fortunately, Gunther is actually down for the showdown, letting fans, pundits, and the media at the event alike know that he's up to throw down with the “Maverick” if that ends up on the books.

“Well, he’s obviously a very talented man. Athletically, but also in the entertainment world. He’s the jack of all trades, as they say,” Gunther declared via Fightful.

“But I don’t believe World Heavyweight Champion is one of them. That being said, I think my English is pretty good by now, but I’ll make it even simpler. If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this away from me, if he ever makes it to the top of the line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face.”

Since officially making his in-ring debut back in April of 2022, Paul has wrestled with a title on the line in six of his 15 matches, including bouts for the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and the United States Championship, which he won in November of 2023. He's gone toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and plenty of other premier WWE talents, but he's never had a singles match with someone like Gunther, who is truly the creme de la creme of physical, in-ring wrestling.

While any match he works will be incredibly scripted, as he's been known to work with Shane “Hurricane” Healms and the since-released Cameron Grimes in preparation of each of his contests, it's hard to assume anyone can get the “Maverick” ready for what Gunther brings to the table. Why? Well, because he's a physical, hard-hitting son of a gun who doesn't have a traditional finish and has won all but three of his main roster matches since being called up in the final throes of the Vince McMahon era. If ever there was a clash of styles, this would be the match, wrestling fans.