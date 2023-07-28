Though Grayson Waller has wrestled exactly two matches on the main roster in WWE, three if you count house shows, the 0-3 Superstar had title matches on his mind when he stopped by the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, going so far as to name off some very famous people that he would like in his walkout party.

“I envision… I don't think I'm that far off from getting world title matches. When I do that, I've always enjoyed the MMA vibe of having people walk you out,” Grayson Waller said via Fightful. “If Chael is ever available, I'd love to have Chael walk me out. Conor, he could walk me out, but I genuinely think Grayson Waller and Conor McGregor as a tag team at WrestleMania is something that could happen. Connor is going to find his way to WWE in some way. I think I'm the perfect person to help him with that. Put me in with you, bro. I have no problem doing that. I think that's something that's going to happen.”

Asked if he believes that Connor McGregor will actually make good on the long-time expectation that he would become a WWE Superstar, Waller provided his two cents on the situation, noting that, like Logan Paul, he may decide that being a part-time wrestler is a good use of his time.

“I think 100%. I know online he says ‘Never' and he doesn't like wrestling, and he says those things, but there is too much money to be made,” Waller said. “You can only fight for so long. He's another guy who has so much happening in his life, it's hard to commit 100% to the fight game. For wrestling, there are people who do it part-time. Look at Logan Paul. He's a part-time guy, but he's really good at what he does. He's great to watch and making waves. He's wrestling at WrestleMania, and I think Connor can do the exact same. All he would need is that one night, and you get the bug. Logan got the bug. At first, he was just doing it as a bit of fun on the side, and then he was like, ‘This is really fun, I love doing this.' Conor just needs to jump in, and I'm more than happy to be the guy who brings him in.”

Alright, so first things first, if McGregor actually arrives in WWE, it won't be as Waller's full-time tag team partner; while it would be interesting to see the two performers get in the ring together or align one way or another, it would probably more comparable to Ronda Rousey's relationship with Shayna Baszler, which didn't turn into a proper – yet short-lived – tag team for many, many, many years. Still, when it comes to brash heels, you'd be hard-pressed to find a duo that fits the bill better than Waller and McGregor, which would make the pairing incredibly tantalizing indeed.

Grayson Waller reveals the advice he received from Edge.

Discussing his recent efforts in WWE, which included some pretty incredible opportunities in the month of July on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Grayson Waller was asked what it was like to work his first match on the main roster with Edge at Madison Square Garden; an opportunity some wrestlers could only dream of.

Though Waller was clearly enthused by the booking, he had to play it up in his typical fashion; taking credit for that particular SmackDown episode's success like he's another Australian, “Switchblade” Jay White.

“So technically, if you were to ask the trivia question, who is the main event of the highest-grossing WWE event in Madison Square Garden history, the answer is Grayson Waller right now. Who main evented that show? I did. So it's definitely been a wild ride, especially like, you know, I'm only just coming back from an injury too, so I didn't expect my first match back to be against Edge, like a Hall of Famer, and in the main event of such a historic venue but I always say whatever the opportunity is, I'll be ready to go and I made sure I was ready to go last week.”

Asked if he was given any advice from the “Rated-R Superstar” regarding the match, Waller noted that he was, and he took it to heart before the bell rang.

“I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it,” Waller said. “Because I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you’re looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out.”

Barring an incredible stroke of bad luck or a devastating injury, it would appear Waller is going to be offered plenty of opportunities to main-event historic, prolific buildings around the world, as the 33-year-old is just at the start of his professional wrestling journey. Enjoying that opportunity, as Edge suggested, is a crucial step in enjoying that upward climb.