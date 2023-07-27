Things have been going pretty well for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson since he started beefing with Grayson Waller on Twitter; he captured a ton of goodwill by donating seven figures to SAG-AFTRA, the largest donation to the union in history, landed a “record-breaking payment” for his upcoming movie, Red One, and remains incredibly popular in the professional wrestling world despite being out of the game since his match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

…or is he? Because if you ask Waller, “The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment” is in a bit of a down period, with the future WWE Hall of Famer in desperate need of some career rehab despite being one of the highest-paid actors in the world today.

Sitting down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour, Waller noted that, after helping to get John Cena and Edge over in their old age, he'd be more than willing to give “The Great One” some rub on WWE's premier talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

“SummerSlam is always a big show. All of a sudden, people start seeing what I can do for these legends. Grayson Waller is on the WWE Legend Rehabilitation Program right now. If you're a WWE legend, it's hard, Twitter, Instagram, you don't know how to go on socials. Come and talk to me, I'll make you relevant again. You saw me do that with John Cena. You saw me do it with Edge. [Rock] is out of work right now. He's unemployed, correct? Actors are on strike. Technically, he's unemployed and needs some work. Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller?” Waller said via Fightful.

“I just sent out a video. I didn't even tag him. People think I was clout chasing, I didn't even tag him. All of a sudden, he's coming back with the same insults he's been using for 15 years. I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny, that was cool. It's an open invitation for the Grayson Waller Effect. If he wants to come on the show. His daughter is in a cult right now in NXT. His family is in shambles on the main show. He seems to be worried about Grayson Waller. We have to do something about it. There are so many legends in town for SummerSlam. I heard Undertaker might be in town. I heard whispers about Steve Austin. I'm hearing all these names thrown around, and for some reason, they all want to find me. If there is a legend in town that wants to talk to Grayson Waller, I'm open to it. It's not up to me, it's up to The Rock. He can make any claims about a busy schedule, but I know he doesn't have a busy schedule now. You wake up at 4 AM to work out, you're done by about 6 AM, you have a whole day free. I'm open. He can say whatever he wants to me, it would be a lot of fun. We'll see if Dwayne has anything to say.”

Fortunately or not, depending on your opinion, the idea of The Rock returning to WWE has been a pretty hot topic since the start of the actor's strike, as there isn't a whole lot entertainment personalities can do at the moment in the industry. Will it happen? Maybe yes, maybe no, but that feels more like a down-the-road thing, as if the “People's Champion” couldn't get in wrestling shape in time for WrestleMania 39 back in January, he definitely won't be ready for action by SummerSlam weekend.

Grayson Waller credits the Aussie WWE Superstars who came before him.

Stopping by Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss the past, present, and future of his career, Grayson Waller was asked about the path he took to get to the WWE and let it be known that he likely would still be working local shows as Matty Wahlberg if it wasn't for Australian icons like Rhea Ripley who paved the way to join WWE.

“I’ve gotta say, you know, there are a few people who’ve kicked down some of the doors that were put up for us,” Waller said via Ringside News. “Obviously, Emma, the IIconics, Rhea Ripley, all those girls coming here and doing so much. Buddy Murphy as well. They were the first ones to show the talent that Australia has. I think Australia has had the best wrestlers in the world for a long time, it’s just that no one got to see them. Now you look at the entire wrestling industry, and all of a sudden, we’re taking over, all over the place.”

In 2023 and even in 2021, when he signed with the promotion and reported to developmental, wrestling has never been more international, with both of WWE's women's champions and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions all being born outside of the United States. Fortunately, the real beneficiary of that fact is the WWE Universe,as Waller has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving.