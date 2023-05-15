A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After nearly three decades in the professional wrestling trenches, landing in the Hall of Fame twice for his efforts in WWE and WCW, Kevin Nash is currently feeling the consequences of his career.

Initially signing in WCW all the way back in 1990 when he worked under the name Master Blaster Steel as part of the short-lived Master Blasters tag team, Nash went on to inhabit two of the most memorable characters in wrestling history in (Big Daddy) Diesel, who won the Intercontinental Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the World Tag Team Championship – twice – alongside fellow Kliq member Shawn Michaels in WWE, and then under his shoot name Kevin Nash, where he and fellow WWF defector Scott Hall – fka Razor Ramone – would go on to change the industry forever as The Outsiders, who eventually ushered in a New World Order with Hulk Hogan as the nWo.

Unfortunately, his 1,200 and change matches have come back to bite him, as, according to the man himself on his Kilq This podcast, Nash has been dealing with a long-term neck injury that has only been getting worse despite receiving treatment for the chronic condition.

“That’s my major concern,” Nash said via Wrestling News. “I had MRIs done and my orthopedic doctor, Dr. Brad Homan, he called, and we went over it. He just said that, you know, my neck, it’s always been bad, but it’s just getting worse. It curves the wrong way. I’m starting to get some compression on some of my nerves. I got stenosis. I’ve just got a lot of things going on. The last time that I went down to a BioXcellerator (stem cell clinic), it was night and day. I’m not kidding you. It was 12 to 18 hours after they injected my neck that I got relief. I got instant relief. My neck has bothered me for the last year.”

If Nash’s current regimen doesn’t work, the nWo found revealed that he will likely have to undergo neck fusion surgery next, which is the same procedure Big E has been recovering from for the last year-plus.

“If this doesn’t work, if this isn’t at least a ground-rule double, if I’m not standing on second when this b**ch is over, then my next move is, they’re gonna have to fuse my neck on several levels, and that’s something I’m not looking forward to,” Nash noted. “I’ve definitely paid the price, so now I’m just hoping.”



Unfortunately for Nash, after wrestling from 1990 all the way through 2018, when he worked a match for BTW in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the years of wear and tear on his body have begun to catch up with him, resulting in physical ailments that don’t often befall men in their early 60s. Still, after decades of hard work, Nash can at least take solace in the fact that there are millions of fans the world over who are rooting for his recovery.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Nash discussing his Arn Anderson following nWo’s Four Horseman parody.

Elsewhere on Kliq This, Nash was asked about the nWo’s parody of the Four Horsemen and how that impacted his relationship with the proverbial leader of the faction, Arn Anderson, who still owns the trademark to this day. Before the incident, Anderson and Nash were tight, but after that, not so much.

“It was great before. It wasn’t great after, as many times as I have apologized,” Nash said. “It was crazy because it’s the first time I’ve ever done anything, and Maybe the only time I’ve ever done anything, where the response of the crowd was more like a comedy store than it was a wrestling arena. It was just laughter. It was like you would pop them throughout the skit. It was completely different. It was wild to be in front of 9,000 people doing basically stand up comedy, but just actually just kind of Improv. That was before anybody did a parody on anybody. There was the Macho Man and a couple of things after that. There’s a receipt where Arn f**king drills me. It’s on tape too where he comes down and I’m on the apron or something like that and he drills me. It’s a good receipt though. I called it even.”

Unfortunately for Nash, it’s understandable that Anderson would be mad about the nWo’s parody, as the segment was wild, so much so that it probably wouldn’t fly in 2023, and making light of someone’s life work isn’t often taken lightly. Still, it’s nice to know that, at least in Nash’s mind, the duo are even, as long-standing beefs in wrestling are best saved for the ring.