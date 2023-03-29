A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania 39 almost here, fans, pundits, and even WWE Hall of Famers have been weighing in on arguably the biggest storyline in the entire promotion: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39: who you got?

To some, the answer is obvious; Rhodes has done about a thousand interviews since winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble, and it seems like he’s already lined up an interesting feud with Gunther that could immediately roll into Money in the Bank and maybe even beyond. But then again, Reigns is, like, really close to surpassing 1,000 days as the Universal Championship, sitting at 59 days and counting, and accomplishing that feat might just be worth keeping his reign alive until the last Friday in May.

Afforded a chance to weigh in on the current crop of WWE Superstars on Rewind Recap Relive, Kurt Angle decided to put over “The American Nightmare,” whom he believes WWE is finally booking correctly after mastering his craft on the indies and in AEW.

“Cody was great,” Angle said via Fightful. “He was always good. He was young when he started out, but he was every bit as good back then as he is now. The company just didn’t utilize him properly. After he went to AEW and got some more years and made himself even more popular, WWE brought him back, and now they’re doing the right thing with him. Cody Rhodes is every bit as good as his dad and his brother. He might even be a little bit better.”

Would Angle go so far as to actually endorse Rhodes to defeat Reigns as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Or does the football star-turned-“God Mode” Superstar still hold the champion’s advantage heading into the biggest show of the year? For Angle, the answer is simple: Rhodes all the way.

“Yes, I have no doubt in my mind that’s gonna happen at WrestleMania,” Rhodes said. “Roman Reigns, it’s been over two years, and Cody Rhodes is really hot right now. They needed somebody to kind of ignite the company, and Cody Rhodes is doing that right now as we speak. Him beating Roman Reigns would be a big deal for the WWE and the WWE Universe.”

A long-time supporter of both AEW and WWE who has probably watched as many Rhodes matches as basically anyone alive today, Angle’s endorsement is a pretty big deal from a perspective standpoint, as few men know what it takes to be a champion more than “The Olympic Hero.” Fortunately, like Angle, Cody is a red, white, and blue babyface who will certainly hold the WWE Championship with pride, ushering in a new, lighter era akin to when Pittsburgh’s finest turned against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to win the heavyweight title in 2000.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kurt Angle has incredibly high praise for Roman Reigns’ WWE faction too.

Elsewhere in his interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Angle was asked about his thoughts on The Bloodline and how they’ve been able to dominate WWE television over the past few years. In the humble opinion of Angle, who has over 20 years in the business, the faction also has his approval.

“I think they’ve done an incredible job with it,” Angle said. “It is one of the most over factions in history. I put them up with the nWo, DX. The Bloodline, they’ve done huge things. All these guys are Samoan, which is incredible. Then you have Sami Zayn [laughs]. But what they have done with The Bloodline and making it all about their heritage, that’s been doing amazing things for their heritage. They got so over with the help of Paul Heyman, they really have become one of the best factions of all time.”

Whoa, that’s pretty high praise from the newest member of DX – which may or may not be canonically official. Though Angle has never wrestled Reigns during their shared time in the WWE, “The Olympic Champion” has noted his ability to grow in the role Vince McMahon saw for him and is ultimately proud of the performer he has become.

“Roman, when he started out, he was a little green. The reason why the fans didn’t accept him is because Vince kept pushing him when he wasn’t ready. But Roman Reigns stepped up to the challenge, he started getting better and better, and he started improving, and he earned his right to where he is today. He’s the best wrestler in the business right now, and he deserves to be champion, the longest-reigning champion in the current day. He deserves this.”

What does the future hold for Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after WrestleMania 39? Honestly, it’s impossible to know; according to rumors, Reigns may take an extended break from WWE if he loses at WrestleMania 39, but who’s to say he even loses? Like Angle, fans will just have to tune in to see what the future holds for WWE’s longest-running storyline, as it’s nothing if not interesting.