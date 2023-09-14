On AEW Dynamite, MJF finally found out who he will be wrestling in the presumed main event of the match: Samoa Joe.

Now granted, everyone minus Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Kanellis, better known as The Kingdom, could more or less have assumed that this is how the match was going to go, as the former leader of the Diamond Mine got freakin' destroyed by the “Samoan Submission Machine” in their last match on Collision back in June, leading to his now-signature brace around his neck, but just to hedge his bets, MJF didn't want to solely address the Ring of Honor Television Champion.

No, in a promo recorded before Dynamite went on the air with Adam Cole and Rene Paquette, MJF addressed both of his potential opponents but sent a particularly brutal gab Joe's way, perfectly recreating Scott Steiner's Steiner Math promo to tell him he has no mathematical chance to win at Sacrifice Grand Slam.

“You see, normally, if you go one-on-one with another wrestler, you've got a 50/50 chance of winning. But I'm a genetic freak, and I'm not normal. So you've got a 25% at best to beat me. Then you add my boy Cole watching my back to the mix, and your chances of winning drastically go down. See, at our match at Grand Slam, you've got a 33 and 1⁄ 3 chance of winning, but I've got a 66 and 2⁄ 3 chance of winning, because everyone in New York knows you can't beat me,” MJF said on Dynamite.

“So Samoa Joe, you take your 33 and 1⁄ 3 chance, minus my 25% chance? You've got an 8 and 1⁄ 3 chance of winning at Grand Slam. But then you take my 75% chance of winning, since we're wrestling in my home state of New York, and then you add 66 and 2⁄ 3 % chance — I got a 141 and 2⁄ 3 % chance of winning at Grand Slam. See Joe, the numbers don't lie. And they spell disaster for you in Arthur Ashe.”

Oh my goodness, is MJF the best sports entertainer on the planet? I mean, he's already had one of the best sports entertainment matches ever in his bout with his Brochacho Adam Cole at All In, one of the best Iron Man matches of all time versus Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2023, and one of the best Dog Collar matches of all time with CM Punk at Revolution 2022 and now MJF is going to submit the “Samoan Submission Machine?” Grand Slam is gonna be wild.

MJF took from the best, Scott Steiner.

In honor of MJF and his incredible promo, it's worth looking back at Scott Steiner and his famous mathematical abilities via the promo he cut on Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle ahead of Sacrifice 2008.

Wearing his signature chainmail headgear while standing alongside a similarly dressed Petey Williams, the younger Steiner Brother cut a promo as famous as it is mathematically factual; a promo that will live on forever in professional wrestling history.

“You know they say that all men are created equal, but you look at me and you look at Samoa Joe and you can see that statement is not true. See, normally if you go one on one with another wrestler, you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But I'm a genetic freak and I'm not normal! So you got a 25%, AT BEST, at beat me. Then you add Kurt Angle to the mix, your chances of winning drastic go down. See the 3 way at Sacrifice, you got a 33 1/3 chance of winning, but I, I got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, because Kurt Angle KNOWS he can't beat me and he's not even gonna try!” Scott Steiner said via Genius.



“So Samoa Joe, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. But then you take my 75% chance of winning, if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. Señor Joe, the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice.”

Even now, 15 years after Sacrifice, that has to be one of the all-time best promos of all time, especially when you consider that, despite the hype, it was Joe, not Steiner, who won the match at Sacrifice. Is the decision to reference one of Joe's signature moments ahead of their match together a bad omen, all things considered? Or will MJF break the Steiner curse and do what Scott couldn't? Fans will have to tune into Dynamite next week to find out, as Grand Slam is shaking out to have some bangers.