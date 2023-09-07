After being pushed out of the way by Samoa Joe at All Out in a spot that was eerily – read: intentionally – similar to one at TakeOver: Brooklyn II, MJF attempted to clear the air on what went down to the fine fans assembled in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Beginning his promo with a little good old-fashioned schmoozing, first to the Hoosier state and then for his favorite place in the entire world, New York, New York, MJF then turned his attention to Joe, who came down to the ring and began a war of words that featured more than a few NSFW chants from the crowd about the human anatomy.

Still, this wasn't the most entertaining segment of the near-15 minute segment. No, the real winner came a few moments later, when MJF took a page out of his Brochacho‘s playbook to tell fans a story about the time he tried out for WWE.

“Hey Indiana, who's ready for storytime with MJF, Bay Bay? Back when I was 19 years old, I had a tryout in Brooklyn for the WWE, and as you people would imagine, I knocked it out of the god*mn park because I'm that d*mn good. I then get pulled to the side by a certain individual you people all remember and Joe, you know very well, named William Regal. And we know the story: He pulled me to the side, he said he would have signed me, but I was too young. He told me to send him an email once a month so he could track my progress, and as we all know, he blew me off. And we all know how that story ended: I knocked his British a** out and sent him packing back to NXT, where he belongs. And funny enough, Joe? If you play your cards right, you're next,” MJF told the fans in Indiana as they cheered him on.

“Now, later on that evening, I was informed of an opportunity that I would get to be a security guard and walk, let's face it, a wrestling legend down to the ring. Somebody I studied, somebody I looked up to. I was going to meet the most diabolical, the most despicable, the most dangerous man in professional wrestling, the great Samoa Joe. It's true, he might be the worst, but he's great, he's good. I'm not going to pretend he's not good. But what did you do? What did the great Samoa Joe do? You decided to take a 19-year-old kid who was just trying to do his job, and you shoved me into a brick wall, and you laughed.

“And let's be honest, Joe, I know why you did that because I know how scumbags think. Matter of fact, I know how scumbags think because I'm their scumbag. You did it because I was a kid; you did it because you knew you could get away with it. Well, guess what, Joe? I'm not a kid anymore; the boy is full grown. I am a generational talent; I am the AEW World Champion. I am the greatest wrestler on God's green earth, and I am the man who headlined the most historic Pay-Per-View of all time. I am MJF. So Joey, if I was you, I'd stay out of my way. Otherwise, I'm going to kill you.”

Pretty incredible stuff, right? While seemingly every other member of the roster opts against even mentioning the three-letter acronym of AEW's biggest rival, MJF has no issue tackling it straight on and oftentimes gets himself way more over as a result of his honesty. Unfortunately for the “Salt of the Earth,” Samoa Joe had plenty on his mind too, and more often than not, when Joe gets to talking, he finishes his conversations with violence.

Samoa Joe assures MJF that history will repeat itself in New York.

After listening to MJF run his mouth with only an eye twitch to take attention away from the AEW World Champion's speech, Samoa Joe took his turn on the mic and let it be known exactly why he pushed MJF in Brooklyn.

“That was a point beautifully made, except there was one problem with it, and it's that you would think that I just think that you are a kid because you are diminutive, that I thought of you in that sense. I didn't think of you as a kid when I pushed you; I didn't think of you as someone I could do whatever I wanted to when I shoved you into that wall. Do you wanna know I thought about you? I didn't think you were a kid, Max: I thought you were a little b**ch,” Samoa Joe announced.

This revelation triggered MJF enough to slap the ROH Television Champion in the face, but surprisingly, there wasn't a receipt for the action. No, Joe assured MJF that he was saving his anger for Grand Slam, as he plans to win the tournament and secure a title shot.

“Now see, this is you trying to provoke me, right?” Joe asked.” Attack the champion, ruin my opportunity in the future? I'm not going to take your bate. So I'll do this: I'm gonna go through that tournament, I'm going to beat everyone in it, and then I'm coming for you, okay champ? Have a nice day.”

Unsurprisingly, Joe did attack MJF and left him in such a state that the medical staff had to walk him to the back. While this injury will likely clear up enough for a match between the duo to go down at Grand Slam should Joe win the match, it's safe to say neck injuries are going to be the prevailing story in AEW for the foreseeable future.