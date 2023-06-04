After being woefully underutilized for months by a WWE creative department that was seemingly afraid to embrace his masculine kavorka, LA Knight finally secured a statement win on SmackDown, punching his ticket to Money in the Bank via a totally fair and square win in a qualifier match against Montez Ford.

Sitting down for an interview with McKenzie Mitchell on the SmackDown LowDown, LA noted that he wasn't particularly surprised to secure the win over one-half of the Street Profits, because when you're talking money and your talking banks, you have to be talking about LA Knight.

“That's a lot of fluff you're getting into right now? Let's just go ahead and skip to what matters. The one thing that matters is the one man standing next to you right now. And it just makes me think they talk Money in the Bank. Well, if you're talking money and you're talking the bank, then let me talk to ya, because here stands the only man that matters in any of those names that you mentioned,” LA Kight said.

“Who's gonna be in this match? Does it matter? Six guys, seven guys, eight guys, ten guys, doesn't make a difference, because only one man will climb, make the equity up to that ladder, grab that briefcase, and after that, any title I want. And you say, well, LA, which title do you think you'll go to? Which title do you think that you're gonna aim for? All I can tell you is, if you're holding some gold title out there, keep your eyes out because I'm coming for you. Money in the Bank? Yeah, long overdue. Cuz whose game is it? It's LA Knight's game, yeah!”

Could LA Knight actually find himself the man who brings down the briefcase at Money in the Bank? You bet; rumor has it LA is an internal favorite to secure the win in London next month, and punching his ticket to the show only adds an air of legitimacy to those whispers.

Dutch Mantell believes LA Knight is really to “take off.”

Appearing on the most recent edition of Smack Talk to discuss the SmackDown after Night of Champions, Dutch Mantell discussed how, after being buried with his initial Max Dupri character and then again as LA Knight, “The Megastar” has “climbed the mountain” and is about to pop off as one of WWE's next big things.

“LA Knight has climbed the mountain,” Mantell said via Sportskeeda. “They started him out with Maximum Male Models. I predicted dead on arrival, which it was. Then they brought him back and beat him and beat him and beat him. And then, he's one of the most over guys they've got right now. So if they just do a good, serious angle with him, he's there. He's there already. People want to like him even as a heel. I think later on we'll see him turning babyface at a good time, and he'll take off.”

Is Mantell's assertion dead-on? Is LA Knight a push away from becoming one of the top stars in WWE, regardless of brand? Or will WWE pull back on the reigns and give a push to someone else, even if Knight routinely gets one of the biggest pops in any stadium the promotion runs? If LA Knight wins at Money in the Bank, fans will be afforded a chance to find out.