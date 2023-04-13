A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After allowing Xavier Wood to have a moment in the sun for cutting a fun and impassioned promo on Twitter ahead of his match on SmackDown, LA Knight decided to bring a bazooka to a knife fight and put the former G4 host in his place ahead of their Friday night fight.

“Let me talk to ya,” Knight began. “You wanna make noise, make noise, and Xavier Woods, that’s exactly what you’ve been doing; it’s just making noise. But ain’t nobody makes a louder noise than LA Knight? But I’ve gotta give you credit while I can because here you are, man, a little video game nerd, and you’ve still found yourself a little modicum of success, haven’t ya? And look at ya, man, you’ve got your Ph.D., and congratulations to ya, because now you think to yourself, ‘that gives me the license to play amateur psychologist, right?’ Wrong! Because here you are, thinking, ‘man, I’ve gotta figure out why LA Knight does the things he does. Why does LA Knight think like that? Why does he act like that? I’ve gotta find out.’

“Nah nah! H*ll, sometimes I don’t even understand it; that’s just the nature of the man with the undeniable ‘kavorka.’ But what do you need to know, what you do need to understand, is the fastest rising star on SmackDown today will be there this Friday, and I’ll be waiting for ya. Because I can show ya exactly what you need to know, and what you need to know is whose game is it? With everybody saying LA Knight. And that isn’t an insult; that is just a fact of life, yeah!”

Dang! No wonder LA Knight is the name on the tip of everybody’s lips; the man can cut a promo like nobody’s business, and after putting the MTN Dew Pitch Black match behind him, he’s ready for superstardom.