When Indi Hartwell was drafted onto Raw with the final pick of the first day of the WWE Draft, it effectively marked the end of an era for NXT.

The final member of The Way to work matches on Tuesday nights, Hartwell was part of WWE’s 2019 recruiting class and wrestled 95 matches in developmental, going from matches on the original televised iteration of the then-Wednesday night program to being a fixture of NXT 2.0 after saying goodbye to Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and her Kayfabe husband, Dexter Lumis, and then again in the new gold and white era of WWE, where she became an NXT Women’s Champion for the first time in her career, even if her reign was rather short and sweet.

Taking the ring for what might just be her final time in NXT, walking out on crutches no less, Hartwell addressed the Orlando audience and put a cherry on top of her developmental run.

“1,330 days ago, I stepped through the doors of the WWE Performance Center for the very first time,” Hartwell said. “I was a freshly-turned 23-year-old with a hope and a dream, because I was a fan of the Black and Gold era. Women’s like Bayley, and Charlotte, and Asuka, who carved their own way in this industry. Legends who helped build this division into what it is today. Women who helped build up the division to what it is today, one of the most important titles in WWE today.

“No one ever thought I was going to achieve this goal; they counted me out, people doubted me, until I found The Way. A family with Johnny and Candice and Austin and my Sexy Dexy, that was where I formed a bound with them but also with you guys. Yeah, I got married in this very ring, a WWE wedding with no interruption, I couldn’t believe it, just like I couldn’t believe it, just like I couldn’t believe being on top of that ladder, and winning that title at Stand and Deliver.

“You know, a lot of people talk about wanting to be a fighting champion, but you don’t always get an opportunity to prove that. Last week, I was in the medical room with a high ankle sprain, about to be taken out of the match and I thought ‘h*ll no!’ I got my a** back out here against two of the best our division because I wasn’t going to let my championship run end on a medical table.”

You have to give Hartwell credit; she basically wrestled the final few minutes of her Spring Breakin’ match with Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton on one leg and yet, was able to pull out the win in a Way that didn’t look too forced. Even if the final defense of her strap probably wasn’t as much of a classic as she may have hoped, that’s something to be proud of.

Indi Hartwell laid out the plans for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Turning her attention to the future, Indi Hartwell laid out Shawn Michaels’ plans for the NXT Women’s Championship moving forward, which should be very interesting indeed.

“And then came Friday, and I get drafted to Monday Night RAW. Thank you, It’s been a few days, and I still can’t believe it. Come Monday, May 8th, my new home will be Monday Night RAW. But right now, just like when I was 23, the most important thing is NXT and this title. So starting next week, there will be a tournament to crown on a new NXT Women’s Champion, culminating in four weeks at NXT Battleground in Lowell, Massachusetts. Ladies, good luck.

“And there’s one more thing that I want to say before I go; it’s a quote that I live by: don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.”

Walking to the corner of the ring, Hartwell asked how she would get out of the ring before who but Dexter Lumis slid out from under the ring to pick up his Kayfabe wife and walk her out of the PC, and she looked back smiling at the fans at home – a regular “And, Scene.” moment, to paraphrase her Twitter post after the fact.

Was Hartwell a perfect Superstar in NXT? That beauty is in the eye of the beholder; Cagematch has her rated a 6.16, which isn’t the worst ranking but isn’t great either. Still, as a member of The Way, Hartwell turned in some of the signature moments of the last two eras of NXT, which is an honor that few other performers can confidently declare with a straight face. Good luck on RAW, Indi; hopefully, you find your Way on the Red Brand.