And then there were four; after working through the first three rounds of the WWE Draft, with 12 acts finding their way to either RAW or SmackDown, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg came out to make the final four selections of the WWE Draft and helped to announce where four more acts, including some love for NXT, would wrestle next.

Things started normally enough, with Bayley and her Damage CTRL buddies, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, officially leaving their losing ways behind in RAW in order to pursue a fresh start on SmackDown. Now, for those out of the know, this was pretty great news for everyone… except Michael Cole, who has a long-time, largely one-way feud with Bayley. Even if Damage CTRL don’t become all-time winners and establish themselves as the next big thing on SmackDown, fans will at least get plenty of fun moments between Bayley and Cole, which is half the battle.

RAW got in on the fun, adding “The King of Strongstyle” Shinsuke Nakamura to their ranks. With Gunther headed to RAW, too, this should provide plenty of hard-hitting action with titles on the line.

Last but not least, the final two picks in the draft were actually from NXT, with “The Heartbreak Kid” losing his smile for a second time – sick burn, Road Dogg – after hearing that all of his female champions, Indi Hartwell and the duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn would be heading to RAW and SmackDown respectively. Bad news for Mr. Michaels, but only time will tell how it shakes out for the rest of the main roster, as the remaining undrafted free agents from Day 1, including Dexter Lumis and Candice LeRae of The Way, will be selected on the SmackDown LowDown on the Saturday after the WWE Draft.