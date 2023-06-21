After coming up short in their first match on RAW, losing to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in their first match after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured their first-ever win on the main roster, securing the W over Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a short but sweet showdown in Cleveland, Ohio.

And needless to say, they were ready to party hearty as a result.

Stopping by RAW Talk to discuss their efforts, Carter and Chance explained how they still have eyes for the Women's Tag Team championship belts.

“Look, there may be people who don’t believe in us, and we may even have some haters, but tonight we proved that we deserve to be here,” Carter said.

“Right? And we are going to continue to prove that every single week, because we have our eyes on those Women’s Tag Team Championships, that’s what we’re going after, and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it,” Chance added.

“You know the best kind of party is a Monday Night party,” Carter concluded before urging Byron Saxton to join them in a dance.

What does the future hold for Carter and Chance? Well, I guess that depends on who wins the Women's Tag Team Unification match, Rousey and Baszler or the “Unholy Union” of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Either way, don't be surprised if Carter and Chance call next regardless of who comes out on top, as WWE has a need for female tag teams, and this duo are the longest-reigning Women's Tag Team champions in WWE history regardless of brand.