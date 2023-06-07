After being drafted onto the main roster following the longest Women's Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history, regardless of the belt or brand, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance got their first chance at main roster championship gold on RAW, taking on the dynamic duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts.

Though the duo ultimately came up short, in Carter and Chance's opinion, the match was a step in the right direction, as they noted to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk.

“I mean yes, obviously we were bummed to lose, but, I mean, we were in the ring with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and we came this close, so there’s no shame in that,” Chance said. “This is just the beginning for us.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I mean, yeah, she’s right, but it sucks,” Carter added. “It does, really, but I can’t say anything else because I went from camping out in Orlando at Amway Arena waiting for a front-row ticket to RAW to debuting on RAW tonight, so it’s nothing short of amazing for me. So, I mean, I can’t say anything else except we’re only going to go up from here.”

Was it an unusual decision to build up Chance and Carter only to have them lose their first match? Eh, maybe a little bit, but hey, as the duo pointed out, they're the new team on RAW, and expecting them to unseat Rousey and Baszler right out of the gate would be short-sighted indeed.