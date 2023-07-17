Kevin Nash is a very busy man.

Though his professional wrestling career is long over from an in-ring sense, with his last match coming at Big Time Wrestling all the way back in 2018, Diesel has remained an active part of the community, appearing at conventions, stopping by WWE programming from time to time, and even discussing his expansive career on his podcast Kliq This, which comes to fans weekly since 2022.

If you like the former WWF Champion, now is a pretty great time to be a “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” fan, but with greater visibility comes greater scrutiny when someone says something controversial, and Nash learned that firsthand when he effectively called LA Knight a Jabroni – a cheap rip-off of Dwayne “The Rock” Jonson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Discussing his comments and the backlash that ensued, Nash readily admitted that he doesn't actually watch SmackDown most of the time and, as a result, isn't the best person to discuss performers who work on the brand.

“One thing I’ve gotta say is, four-five years ago, man, I thought wrestling was gonna die. I was like, ‘God, every show is bad.’ Then Raw started getting better. I’ve just never been a SmackDown guy,” Kevin Nash said via Fightful. “We didn’t have SmackDown, and when I went back, I was rarely on it. I was always a Raw guy, so I just watch Raw. That’s the show I watch. That’s the show that I watch every week. I watch NXT probably the second most of anything, and now that they’re sending Raw guys down to NXT, now it’s got my interest because I’m trying to see who there giving a rub to, that they’re probably gonna bring up to the main roster. The production is, Kevin Dunn has always been so far above everybody else from a production standpoint. There were a lot of people that were saying, ‘Does Vince have his hands in creative?’ It’s like, I watch the show, and I said it a couple weeks ago, I said, ‘Am I the only that sees a better continuity going from match to interview?’ It just seemed like things are clicking. I don’t know.”

So, if Nash doesn't watch SmackDown, how does he know that LA Knight's schtick can't cut the mustard? Well, he doesn't, which is why he maybe wasn't the right person to comment on his gimmick in the first place.

Kevin Nash more or less apologizes to LA Knight for gimmick infringement.

Turning his attention to LA Knight specifically on Kliq This, Kevin Nash noted that he simply hadn't watched much of his work and, as a result, maybe shouldn't have come down so hard on the “Megastar” when he simply didn't have the requisite knowledge base to make an informed evaluation of his current gimmick as a stand-alone venture or in relation to the “Brahman Bull” and the “Rattlesnake” who came before him.

“If LA Knight, if he’s the chosen one, if he’s the people’s champion, then he’s the people champion,” Nash said. “It doesn’t f**king matter to me. If his segments do a number and that f**king helps WWE, which I’m a stockholder, and it makes my buddy f**king Paul’s life easier, then f**k, get over dude. It was just one of those things where I don’t watch SmackDown, so dude, I didn’t know who the f**k you were, and I apologize. But some of us that are in professional wrestling actually watch sports, watch film, occasions read a book. I do other things besides watch wrestling. There’s 394 hours of wrestling on television a week. I just can’t do it.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Kevin Nash apologized. Granted, he put multiple caveats on his apology, suggesting that LA Knight being over is good for his friend Paul “Triple H” Levesque's business, good for him as a stockholder, and that, because he has a varied collection of interests that aren't solely based on watching all seven of WWE's weekly television programs spread over the USA Network and Fox, he isn't the best judge. If that's the case, then good on him; even professional wrestlers can't survive on wrestling TV alone, and as his appearance in movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, John Wick, and the Magic Mike franchise clearly proves, Nash does have range outside of the ring. Still, good on “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” for bowing to peer pressure – even if he won't admit that that's what happened – and saying sorry to LA Knight for calling him a rip-off, especially since he wasn't familiar with his work.