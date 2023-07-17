Though they aren't always the center of WWE's weekly television offerings, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been on a tear as of late, keeping their tag team record perfect when the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are on the line, even if they've individually taken losses at the hands of Gunther and, in KO's case, Solo Sikoa.

While it's unclear who the dynamic duo of PWG alumni will be wrestling when WWE invades Detroit, Michigan, at the beginning of August for the biggest show of the summer, SummerSlam, or if they will still even be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by then, what with their match for the titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest forthcoming on RAW, there is one team who would like to take a shot a the champs, maybe even at a future WrestleMania.

The problem? The team in question, the New Age Outlaws, aren't an active team anyone, with the only current wrestler in the group, Billy Gunn, working as the third in one of AEW's most over tag teams, The Acclaimed. Still, that didn't stop Road Dogg from discussing the hypothetical match in-depth on his podcast, suggesting that the two teams would have put on one heck of a show if they were both in their primes.

“I don't live in yesterday, Jack. I live in today. So I want an opportunity at those Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But I want me and Billy in our prime. I want us then, I want us in '98 vs. Kevin and Sami now, and I'll tell you why. Kevin and Sami can both go. They go at it. If you ever watch their matches – if you ever watch Kevin work with Gunther, he ain't scared of a lick. They will lay stuff in. That's exactly where me and Billy were in '98, is young and hungry and willing to find out. We were willing to eff around and [find out],” Road Dogg said via Fightful.

“1998 Outlaws vs. I'd say they're in their prime right now, but they probably are physically a little past that, to be quite honest with you, and I don't want to rip them off. I want them in their prime, too. That's right up me and Billy's alley. I want to be heels when we do it, too.”

Would it have been cool to see Billy and Dogg go toe to toe with Owens and Zayn in a main event match at WrestleMania? Most definitely but alas, it will probably never happen; best to think back on the matches Zayn and Owens had against Gunn back in NXT and imagine what could have been.

Crazy Manny reveals the wild origin of Sami Zayn's former gimmick.

Continuing to discuss the great accomplishments of the “Underdog from the Underground,” Canadian stalwart Crazy Manny revealed how his long-time friend settled into his most successful character before donning the Sami Zayn moniker, El Generico.

“Sami was literally one of my neighbors growing up, he lived a street away from me. He started coming to IWS shows as a broom boy. He would sweep the ring and sneak in early and would be practicing early and taking bumps,” Crazy Manny told Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight via Fightful. “One day, TNT, his opponent didn't show up, and he was like, ‘give me the kid.' We put an Octagon mask on [Sami]. The Generico mask is actually an Octagon mask. We put an Octagon mask on him that somebody had backstage, and we named him El Generico, the generic luchador. He went out there and had his first match. I'll never forget, he did the Super Crazy corkscrew moonsault to the outside, and when he landed it, he just went, ‘Olé!' because he didn't know what to say, and the crowd went insane and started ‘Olé, Olé, Olé,' and it just took off. We all know what happened with him.”

Technically speaking, Crazy Manny is mostly correct, with El Generico's count-out victory over TNT at IWS Scarred For Life in July of 2002 was actually his third professional wrestling match, with his first two coming for FLQ under the Stevie McFly moniker. Still, to basically fall into a gimmick so goofy that it drove his career for the next decade-plus is a pretty incredible feat, as El Generico still has a rock-hard foundation of support to this day, and his Olé chants continue to ring out through arenas, and stadiums around the world whenever his successor steps into the ring.