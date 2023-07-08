Who should unseat Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Should it be a performer like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, or even Kevin Owens, who challenged for the strap in the past? A young upstart like Solo Sikoa or even Bron Breakker who is looking to add an “Undertaker's WrestleMania streak”-level trophy to his resume? Or maybe another option entirely, an international star looking to make an AJ Styles-like impact on the main roster?

Well, in the opinion of Kevin Owens in an interview with The Daily Mail, the answer is simple: it's gotta be an Uso.

“Either Jey or Jimmy,” Kevin Owens said via 411 Mania. “I think both of those guys deserve the world and both those guys would be fantastic universal world champions or whatever you want to call them – I forget what they say. I think they’d be a shoo-in for that spot, they’d be great at it and, honestly, with the way everything has progressed and the heights they’ve reached, it certainly wouldn’t look out of place. So I think that would be a great idea, for sure.”

Asked the same question, Zayn agreed, noting that, after watching performers like himself, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre drop the ball over the past year, having a member of The Bloodline secure the win makes the most sense for the storyline.

“I think from a character and story perspective, it does make sense to see Jimmy or Jey do it at this point. I think a lot of characters have come along throughout the last three years who could have been a very fitting ending. I think I was one, Cody Rhodes was one, Drew McIntyre was maybe one – maybe not totally because of the broader story – but there’s been a couple of moments and people – even Kevin – points where it could put a bow on the story, the culmination of this whole thing. But, it does seem at this point, after everything else, that Jimmy or Jey would be the most fitting for the story.”

Are Zayn and Owens onto something? Well, considering Jey Uso just challenged his uncle to a “trial by combat” after beating Jimmy mercilessly on SmackDown, it certainly looks like things are pointed firmly in that direction.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sami Zayn reveals why early Saudi Arabia shows didn't meet his standards.

Discussing WWE's recent Premium Live Event schedule in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Sami Zayn explained just how much of a big deal it was to appear on Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, noting that the show seamlessly integrated into the WWE calendar versus some of the earlier Saudi shows that didn't quite live up to expectations.

“That was a pretty big deal for me, for a number of reasons. That whole trip was really remarkable. I guess, on some level, even as a child, being an Arab or Muslim growing up, never really seeing a positive representation of that in media. I always just assumed if I ever got to WWE that I would have to play a terrorist — I don't know if you can use that, but you know what I'm saying — that was the perception and portrayal of Arabs and Muslims on television, never mind WWE, just in media. It was always sort of a thing in the back of my head, ‘Man, I'd love to change that one day.' To be able to really embrace that,” Zayn said via Fightful.

“The fact that even a major premium live event like that was coming, and it wasn't just like…those early Saudi Arabia shows felt very not WWE-ish. ‘Here is a WWE show taking place somewhere else,' and we happened to be able to watch it. Now, that was a seamless part of the show. It was a progression in the story with the Bloodline and everything else, and it just happened to be in Saudi Arabia. For that to converge with this wonderful story that I've been lucky enough to be part of for the last year, for that to converge with this moment of me being able to come before my people and be there and have that sort of return, under those circumstances, was very special.”

After running Saudi shows featuring matches like DX versus the Brothers of Destruction and Goldberg wrestling The Undertaker in one of the worst matches ever, Night of Champions was arguably the most complete show WWE has run in the Kingdom, with very little fanservice that felt out of place on the card. If Paul “Triple H” Levesque keeps his booking philosophy in tack and Zayn keeps coming to the shows, they could become a highlight of the calendar year moving forward.