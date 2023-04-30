A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, fans wanted nothing more than to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin get in the ring with one of the top stars on RAW or SmackDown in order to provide the fans in SoFi and watching on Peacock an optimized experience filled with fun, cheers, and more than few Broken Skull IPAs tossed into the crowd for good measure. To WWE’s credit, creative did present a few options for the “Texas Rattlesnake” to wrestle on the show, including one storyline reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that would have included none other than “The Megastar” LA Knight.

“Of late, we’ve heard that a very in-shape Steve Austin was made additional pitches to get on the show, but not for necessarily marquee matches,” SRS noted via Bleacher Report. “LA Knight was a name rumored online, and we can confirm that’s at least been pitched. However, nobody close to Austin or in WWE have been able to verify that it’s happening as of yet.”

Is it disappointing to find out that LA Knight could have had a moment in his adopted hometown against one of the other best talkers in professional wrestling history? You bet, but hey, that didn’t stop Austin from putting “The Megastar” over in an interview with Graham “GSM” Matthews of Bleacher Report.

“I got a text message from him a while back, and I’m so bad about returning calls. My wife gets on me about it all the time, I’ve got a lot of heat,” Austin said. “But I did talk to him before that one text, and I told him, ‘Hey man, just make sure your cardio is supreme and go do you.’

“That guy can talk a blue streak, he’s a great worker, he’s got a good look, he’s got a great energy. I think he’s doing great. He can ascend to a higher level, and I think he will.”

Though he wasn’t selected with the first pick in the 2023 WWE Draft like he predicted, mostly because he wasn’t eligible to be selected until Night 2, LA Knight still made a strong impact on the fans watching SmackDown both from home and in the venue when he secured a big-time win over Butch in a match that organically got him over with the crowd. If he can build off of that momentum and get even more over in the next year, who knows, maybe LA-Austin I could take place at WrestleMania 40 in Knight’s non-hometown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is open to new in-ring opportunities with WWE.

Sitting down with Chris Van Vliet on Insight for yet another interview on his one-man media tour to promote his new television show, Stone Cold Takes on America, Austin was asked if he would consider working a match at WrestleMania 40 after narrowly missing out on a match in Los Angeles. While Austin said he potentially could, it all depends on his other commitments.

“I could,” Austin said via Fightful. “I’m not going to sit here and lobby for one, because that’d be silly, that’s a year away. A year in that business is like that [finger snap]. They asked me to be part of (WrestleMania) 39, they really did, and I couldn’t do it because there was no way… I knew what my life was going to look like due to the filming schedule of the show. We had some internal stop-downs where the show took five months to film. That’s a long time. We finished filming about five to seven days before WrestleMania 39. In a position they were going to put me in, which was going to be a big one, you can’t prepare for WrestleMania and do yourself justice or do that crowd justice.

“Dallas was set up for a Stone Cold return, the way we framed that with KO [Kevin Owens], who I love, was perfect for the time and setting. For this match to play out, I really needed to perform at a high level. I didn’t work out before 38. I hadn’t thrown a working punch in 19 years. I was killing KO out there. I truly was. Ask him. I told him when we got to the back, ‘Man, I can’t believe you didn’t throw a receipt.’ He just laughed because his job was to take care of me. In the future, I’m not lobbying for it, but could anything happen? Yes. They always say, never say never.”

Unfortunately for Austin, as long as he’s physically able to perform a stunner, fans will be lobbying to see him get in the ring for a match at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. No matter what the future holds for Austin in 2024, expect fans to be fantasy-booking him with any and every top star in the promotion.