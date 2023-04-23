A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the 2023 WWE draft rapidly approaching, fans are wondering which performers will be staying put on the brand fans have come to know and love and which Superstars will be on the move from Mondays or Fridays or the other way around. But who, you may ask, should go first overall? Roman Reigns? Cody Rhodes? Sami Zayn? How about LA Knight, WWE’s Megastar who has been crushing it on the mic even if his win-loss record isn’t quite so clean? Asked about his future in The Fed for a WWE digital exclusive, LA Knight doesn’t seem to care much either way if he ends up on Raw or Smackdown, just so long as he ends up going first overall.

“The draft is just a week away and people are thinking. ‘man, everyone is available from RAW and SmackDown, they could go anywhere. Everyone is eligible.’ And you’re thinking to yourself, ‘well LA Knight, where do you think you’ll end up? Where do you think you’ll be?’ Bottom line is, does it really matter?” Knight asked. “Ask yourself that, because whether you want to recognize it or anyone wants to recognize it, I’ve show in a very short amount of time that I am the top pick.”

Should LA Knight go first overall in the 2023 WWE draft? I mean, probably not, what with literally every member of the WWE Universe eligible to jump from one brand to another, but goodness, could you even imagine how entertaining it would be for Knight to go first overall and incorporate that into his work for years to come? Let me talk to ya about that one, WWE fans. Yeah!