After taking a loss at Money in the Bank, falling to the mat in the middle of the ring mere seconds before Damian Priest pulled down the briefcase in the name of Judgment Day, fans wondered what was next for LA Knight. Would he set his sights on Priest and try to recapture the briefcase, which can technically be wrestled for? Or would he go after another title, maybe the most vulnerable belt in WWE, Austin Theory's United States Championship?

Well, as it turns out, LA Knight decided to hang up his boots and call it a career… just kidding, as he noted to the crowd in Cardiff after his loss in London.

“Nobody back there knows this right now, but last was my last match. If I wasn't coming out with that case, it's all over for me. I wanted to come out and feel this one more in my gear, standing in this ring, before I say goodbye… 0r at least that's what they'd like me to say!” LA Knight announced to the crowd via Fightful.

“So, let me talk to ya! I stand here right now, thinking about what happened last night. That case, hanging up there, in my grasp, about to pull it down. At long last, it comes down in the hands of who? Who? Who cares. It didn't come down in the hands of LA Knight. Here's how it goes. I haven't been given anything since I walked through the door, let's face facts, and here I stand, top of the industry. Here I stand, the man, all over the place, everywhere you go. Everywhere, all around the round, it's the same song, and how's that song go? With everybody saying [crowd cheers LA Knight]. It's for that reason. The reason ain't y'all. The reason is me. You can feel cool saying my name all you want, but I don't need y'all, let's be honest. I didn't need that case either. Just like I made myself a top man in this industry in the same way, with or without a case, I will make myself a champion sooner or later, and there ain't nobody that can stop me. That's not an insult. That's just a fact of life.”

What does the future hold for LA Knight? Only time will tell, but it's safe to say his hype train isn't slowing down any time soon, and fans should cheer him on accordingly.

LA Knight's schtick is not particularly popular with Kevin Nash.

While you'd be hard-pressed to find a WWE fan who doesn't like LA Knight, as, by his own admission, nine out of the ten fans in the O2 Arena in London wanted to see him pull out the win at Money in the Bank, one of the promotion's biggest followers – literally – is not one of them, as, on his Kliq This podcast, “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” himself, Kevin Nash, noted that he believes the “Megastar” is nothing more than a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson clone.

“Am the only one that sees an absolute ripoff of The Rock? To the point where he cut the promo on f**king Logan Paul or whatever the f**k is name is. He said, ‘Yeah, stick it,’ the only thing he didn’t do was turn that motherf**ker sideways. What, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original…’Oh, man, his promo.’ His promos…’Finally, LA Knight has come back as a white guy,’” Kevin Nash said via 411 Mania. “If you don’t put that Money in the Bank in Paul’s hands so you can, the rest of the year, say, ‘Oh, f**k, yeah, but the wildcard is, will Logan Paul be there?’ If you don’t get some mileage out of that, then uncle. I don’t know this guy, LA Knight. I don’t know him, but I’ll tell you one thing, I got a text message from him, I’m just gonna read what it says. ‘Hey Nash, I know you don’t know me. I’ve got an idea of this character. He’s called the Scorpion King. What do you think?’ This is bulls**t, okay. Rock was the Scorpion King. Then he said he’s in talks with Disney. I don’t know what the f**k’s going on.”



Is LA Knight a fan of “The Rock?” Yes, by his own admission, the “Great One” is one of his biggest inspirations, but that doesn't mean the pride of Los Angeles hasn't carved out his own path. While LA Knight is one of the best talkers in the WWE, he simply wants to be known as the best, which he is on track to become if he plays his cards right.