After a week of anticipation, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul – and The Miz – finally got in a WWE ring to air out their differences. Would it be a peaceful heart-to-heart between two of the top talents in their chosen field? Or would Rollins keep up his confrontational approach?

“We don’t like you because you are the scum of the earth,” Rollins said, answering that question. “You’re a coward, you’re a troll, you’re a fraud, your, what do they call it, a human dumpster fire, and we don’t want you in our house. And let me say yes, Boston didn’t come here for us to mince words. Boston came here tonight to see me get my pound of flesh. So, the time for talk is over, it’s time to fight.”

While Miz attempted to break up the chatter, it was Paul who actually had something to say, and say it he did.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, hold up, Miz,” Paul said. “Don’t speak for me, don’t put words in my mouth. If I want to fight with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins tonight in Boston, I’m going to do it. Because if I want something, I’m going to do it, because that’s how I do.”

“But guess what bucko? I’m not gonna do it. No, no, no, because one thing I don’t do is fight for free. I am a premium act and I’m definitely not going to fight for free in Boston. Get real. However, if the stage was bigger, if the money was bigger, if were somewhere with a little bit more star power, I’d consider it.”

After Miz suggested that he could hook up a match between the two stars at WrestleMania 39, Rollins flipped “The Awesome One” out of the ring before being laid out by one of Paul’s famous right hands. While laid out on the floor totally knocked out, Paul left one final message to his presumed WrestleMania 39 opponent.

“Hey buddy, when you wake up, let me know about WrestleMania,” Paul said. “And one more thing, bye-bye b*tch.”