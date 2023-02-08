In case you’ve been living under a rock or simply haven’t been paying attention to the entirety of WWE television, you already know that Seth Rollins really doesn’t like Logan Paul. He doesn’t like the way he got into the business, really doesn’t like that he eliminated him from the 2023 Royal Rumble, and just generally would rather not see the “Impaulsive One” standing next to him on billboards or production trucks moving forward, as he’s a pro wrestler with Ring of Honor pedigree and 19 years of professional experience and Paul is a social media star who will do just about anything for attention.

Stopping by the Pat Mcafee Show to talk about wrestling, the former Indianapolis Colts punter’s return at the Royal Rumble, and more, Paul was brought up in conversation, and unlike in his backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Rollins had a ton to say on the subject.

“So all of us who have come off the top rope before, it’s not as special because we just didn’t have a camera pointed at our own stupid face?” Rollins asked via Fightful. “We have people whose job it is to shoot us. I don’t need a selfie to make myself look good. The guy doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle. I respect the hustle, I really do. It takes hustle to get where he’s at and to get the opportunities that he’s got. But at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one’s just gonna shut up and play NFL football because they’re a social media superstar. They’re gonna get creamed. So he’s gonna step into my world, and he’s gonna get creamed. If you want to contribute and you want to give back to our industry, you’re a fan of it, you’re a fan of it, you love it, right, Pat? You’re a fan of it. You love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, you put it over. You love it. That’s not him. He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for himself, he’s in it for his own game.”

Is Rollins correct? Does Paul simply want to wrestle because of the opportunities it presents him to go on television and get action figures in his likeness? Would Paul have spent years on the indies to claw for an opportunity to simply try out for WWE, let alone work his way through developmental to prove himself worthy of a spot on RAW or SmackDown? It’s impossible to know, but in Rollins’ opinion, the fewer leaches in WWE and wrestling as a whole, the better.

Logan Paul has been AMAZING. "The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ @WWERollins#PMSinAZpic.twitter.com/trNOtzSSnR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023

Seth Rollins believes Logan Paul is leaching off of WWE for attention.

Discussing Paul’s place in WWE further, Rollins made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t like guys who are in the business for the wrong reasons, which he very much believes the Crown Jewel standout is.

“I don’t want you [to be] part of my business if you’re just gonna leach off of it and you’re gonna take from it,” Rollins added. “Great, if you’re gonna come and you’re gonna help out and you’re gonna make everything as good as you can. But if you’re gonna come and you’re gonna do it for you… look, I can only judge based on what he’s done in the past, his own history, because that’s a foretelling for the future, that’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy. He’s gonna go rub it in on social media. He’s gonna talk his talk, but he [doesn’t] want to say nothing to my face.”

When McAfee brought up that Paul fought Floyd Mayweather, a favorite line from the social media star, Rollins borrowed a line from his former The Shield buddy and made light of the exhibition contest.

“Right, ‘fought’ Floyd Mayweather, right? You can love him all you want. He’s polarizing, but he’s not for me,” Rollins concluded. “He’s not my cup of tea. If he wants to say something to my face, then we can talk about. We can talk about it if he wants to do that. I’m an easy guy to find. You know where to find me every Monday night. I show up, I go to work, I put in the time, I respect the business, I respect that we have to do a day-to-day grind. You know where to find me. Logan Paul, I don’t know where to find [him]. I can fly down to Puerto Rico and try to find him. I think that’s where he lives or something like that.”

Is this all a work to build towards a feud between the two stars ahead of an eventual match at WrestleMania 39? Probably so; this wasn’t the first time WWE used the Pat McAfee Show to build up a feud, and it certainly won’t be the last. Still, with a little under two months before the Hollywood-based “Show of Shows,” it’s clear this won’t be the last time the two verbally face off.