Booked for a segment on MizTV, Seth Rollins was excited to greet the fans in Brooklyn and talk about almost anything involving the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, Miz decided that he pretty much exclusively wanted to talk about the one man Rollins didn’t want to talk about, Logan Paul.

“Come on Miz, the find folks of Brooklyn don’t want to talk about that dumpster fire of a human being, they came here to sing, baby,” Rollins said.

When Miz confirmed that he did, in fact, want to talk about Logan Paul, and he not only called Rollins a clown and now he has the “Mario” boots to match it, Rollins remained coy.

“Miz, I don’t know how you were raised, but my mama said if you don’t have nothing nice to say don’t say anything at all” Rollins replied.

Miz pressed some more, and seemingly on a dime, Rollins’ entire demeanor flipped.

“Shut up Mike! You want to know why I don’t want to talk about him? That’s why. Look at that sign. My entire life, all I ever wanted to do was main event WrestleMania. That dream matters to me, to you, to every person in this arena because we love this. And I love that. But do you know who doesn’t love this? Do you know who doens’t give a d*mn about this? Logan Paul,” Rollins said.

“Logan Paul is selfish, soulless, and only cares about lining his own pockets. Getting famous and he doesn’t care at whose expense. So the reason I don’t want to say Logan Paul’s name in this ring, Mike, is because he doesn’t deserve it. All Logan Paul wants, all he wants in life is attention and what he needs is to have his teeth kicked in.”

This, understandably, led to a physical interaction between the two men but in the end it was shortlived, as Austin Theory came out to interrupt the segment and tie things back to Elimination Chamber. Is Rollins correct? Does Paul not actually give a you-know-what about wrestling except for the fact that it can get him attention? At some point, this is going to have to be addressed by the two men, and needless to say, it’s going to be incredibly entertaining.