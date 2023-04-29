A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Paul “Triple H” Levesque announce Bianca Belair as the third pick in the WWE Draft, with “The Est of WWE” heading to Smackdown in the first true twist of the proceedings, the current RAW Women’s Champion called into SmackDown to deliver a message to the WWE Universe and may have let it slip that she may be holding a new belt in the not-to-distant future.

“Hey y’all, what’s up? Yes, you heard it right; Bianca Belair, ‘EST of WWE,’ is coming back to the blue brand, Friday Night Smackdown,” Belair said. “I’m so excited to be your SmackDown Women’s Champion again. You all know that the SmackDown title was the very first title that I ever got, so it holds a very special place in my heart, so I’m so excited to be walking in again on Friday nights as your SmackDown Women’s Champion. You know I’m here to represent, every single time you see me in the ring you see yourself. Let’s do this together. I want to make this an amazing reign, I want to be your fighting champion, I want to represent. Can’t wait to walk in, day one, as your SmackDown Women’s Champion, and let’s keep riding and eventually become your longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion. Can’t wait to see you on Fridays.”

Whoa, was Belair supposed to say that? Well, considering WWE never shared the clip on social media and Michael Cole disputed her assertion immediately afterward, I’m guessing the answer is no, but hey, if Belair Rhea Ripley ends up on RAW come Monday, we may see another strap switch-a-roo a la Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair back in 2021.