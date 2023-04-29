After watching Paul “Triple H” Levesque announce Bianca Belair as the third pick in the WWE Draft, with “The Est of WWE” heading to Smackdown in the first true twist of the proceedings, the current RAW Women’s Champion called into SmackDown to deliver a message to the WWE Universe and may have let it slip that she may be holding a new belt in the not-to-distant future.
Whoa, was Belair supposed to say that? Well, considering WWE never shared the clip on social media and Michael Cole disputed her assertion immediately afterward, I’m guessing the answer is no, but hey, if Belair Rhea Ripley ends up on RAW come Monday, we may see another strap switch-a-roo a la Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair back in 2021.
#SmackDown gets the next pick in the #WWEDraft:#WWERaw Women's Champion, The EST @BiancaBelairWWE! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/eUv9PC5fUD
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2023