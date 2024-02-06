Foley talks Mr. McMahon ⬇️

No matter how much WWE wants to tell you otherwise, the biggest story in professional wrestling over the past two weeks, bigger than the Netflix deal, bigger than Rossy Ogawa being fired from Stardom, bigger than Tony Khan's latest big announcement, and bigger even than the “We Want Cody” storyline, is the resignation of Vince McMahon, who stepped away from the company his grandfather started 70 years ago.

Some folks in the know, like Rob Van Dam, were genuinely surprised to hear about the allegations leveled against Mr. McMahon in Janel Grant's lawsuit, while others, like Lance Storm, had long distanced themselves from the product due to their disdain for the culture he created, with the former IC Champion opting against watching the promotion due to stories surrounding his behavior.

And the latest Superstar, past or present, to weigh in on the situation is none other than Mick Foley, who, while discussing his signature WrestleMania matches on the final episode of his podcast, Foley is Pod, noted that while Mr. McMahon was involved in some of his favorite Mania moments, his allegations are incredibly ugly.

“He sure was [a part of my favorite WrestleMania moments]. Man, he was a huge part of it. His belief in me made all the difference in the world, from just being another guy to being one of his main guys during that Attitude Era, and anyone who's listened to a single episode knows the fondness I have for Mr. McMahon, but… I don't know all the facts. But man, it's really ugly. I feel some very similar, just like that dead inside feeling, the way I had in 2007, after the Benoit murders,” Mick Foley said on the final Foley is Pod via Fightful.

“Man, I hope it doesn't take away from people's amazing memories of all the things that Mr. McMahon created or helped create, including my character and the programs that I was in. He was such a big part of it. I wish he'd really just stepped aside the first time we heard a little hint of these allegations. I believe you brought up the RAINN hotline [on other podcasts]. I was a volunteer on the hotline for two years, so I know the great work they do, and if somebody has a workplace difficulty, or has a difficulty in their personal life, or have been the survivor of an assault, then RAINN.org is a great place to go to look for help.”

Can you tell the story of Foley without McMahon? No, not completely, but even if some of those memories are now viewed through a slightly tainted lens, that's a small price to pay when compared to what McMahon's victims allegedly had to go through. Offering a way for affected persons to get help is just the kind of over-the-top attention to detail that makes Foley such a revered member of the fraternity of professional wrestling, be it within WWE or beyond.

Mick Foley opens up to another match, but there's a catch.

Elsewhere on Foley is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his forthcoming 60th birthday, which will come on June 7th, 2025. While some may opt to use that occasion to hang out with friends and family, Foley instead is thinking about going back to his roots and getting down and dirty and bloody in one final death match.

“60's right around the corner. Thinking of doing one final match for my sixtieth birthday, a Deathmatch. I'm not kidding. I think it'd be a great incentive to drop those 100 big ones. I think it might be fun. No [it wouldn't be in WWE], I don't think so. I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. I'm just thinking about it. I put it out there to two of my kids. They're like, ‘Would you get hurt?' I was like, ‘Yeah, probably,” Mick Foley said via Fightful.

“I wouldn't have to get my brain rattled. I'm not averse to a few stitch-a-roonies here and there. It won't be for everyone, and rightfully, people go, ‘Come on, that's not good for you.' But it could help me lose 100 pounds, right? That's what I'm missing is, I did drop the 100, but I had the WrestleMania thing, I was already down 50, and then I had Vince in my ear, where I made the promise that I was down 80. I don't have any type of incentive, so I'm just thinking, it's something I'm throwing out there, so this time next year, we might have to revisit that option.”

Asked who he would like to wrestle, Foley threw out two names that should have fans hoping like heck to see old Cactus Jack drop the request LBs to make it happen.

“Jon Moxley or Matt Cardona,” Foley declared. “I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the Deathmatch world that could really make it something cool.”

Fortunately for Foley, if he wants to make it official and actually wrestle one more match, one of his preferred opponents has already accepted, as Cardona is down to defend his status as the Death Match King against the most wanted man in hardcore wrestling. Buckle up, folks, this has the potential to be a bloody good time.