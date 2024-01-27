After learning of Vince McMahon's resignation from WWE, fans took to social media to voice their opinions... and thank Slim Jim.

For the second time in as many years, Vince McMahon is out of WWE, having officially announced his resignation from his position as the Executive Chairman of the TKO Board after being accused in a court of law with a litany of illicit activities, from grooming to sexual abuse, and even sex trafficking.

While McMahon has released a statement declaring his continued innocence, even if he also announced his retirement in the process, few fans have accepted his non-apology, with the very WWE Universe he created wasting little time coming at their former god on his way out of the door, often using gifs of his own Superstars to add insult to injury.

Me seeing the news about Vince McMahon resigning from WWE. Stay gone this time. pic.twitter.com/IXcgIFggu4 — Tom Hyde (@tomh1138) January 27, 2024

So, with Mr. McMahon officially done one day before the Royal Rumble, a move the promotion still hasn't announced online or had Michael Cole and/or Corey Graves address on SmackDown through the first hour and a half of the show, why not comb through social media and see how fans reacted to the exit of the 78-year-old former Chairman of the Board, with many claiming this a brand new day for the WWE Universe and others hoping that this is just the beginning of abusers being held accountable.

Social media fans are excited to see WWE without Vince McMahon.

Discussing the exit of Vince McMahon on his very popular X account, Dave Meltzer let fans know that, in his opinion, these are the final death throes of the “Billion Dollar Chairman,” as he no longer has the clout to return to the promotion for a third time.

“Vince really isn't coming back this time,” Dave Meltzer wrote on Twitter. “He doesn't have the voting power. That lawsuit made it impossible. Sponsor pullouts can be a domino and they needed to stop the dominos from falling immediately.”

Other fans addressed Mr. McMahon's exit in a less cordial way, with the Public Enemies Podcast opting to wish the former Chairman goodbye with a clip of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson embarrassing him back during the Attitude Era.

The Rock when he saw Vince McMahon at the emergency board meeting for TKO today: pic.twitter.com/euYhmz89V6 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 27, 2024

Though Nick Khan didn't release a statement on social media, though that would be wild, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics shared his statement on social media, letting fans, wrestlers, and employees alike know that Mr. McMahon is out.

“I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors,” Nick Khan wrote. “He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

All things considered, it's understandable that Khan didn't add any editorialization in his announcement, as this is an incredibly unique situation that TKO needs to take incredibly seriously, but that didn't stop fans from doing the pontificating for them, with What Culture contributor Michael Hamflett sharing the exact same statement he shared the last time Mr. McMahon exited WWE.

“Get f**ked loser, not one single good thing you ever created for a TV show is more significant than the lives you damaged, and that’s how legacies work when you don’t get to book them yourself,” Michael Hamflett wrote. “Then, Now Forever. “

For a long time I've stated I couldn't watch the #WWE anymore because of Vince McMahon. I thought he was rotten & I was all set w/WWE. I've also said that the stories we actually knew about Vince were already crazy, imagine what we don't know? Now we do. Good riddance VKM. https://t.co/5qcvputcU7 pic.twitter.com/56YP89DtOh — 💥💥Mugsy Catizone💥💥 (@Mugsysam) January 27, 2024

In quite possibly the most interesting development of all, Santi Zap, who produces the Wrestling Is Cool podcast, pointed out that Mr. McMahon was ultimately taken down by Slim Jim, who suspended their endorsement at the Royal Rumble because they didn't want to be associated with someone like Mr. McMahon.

“Call me crazy, but I think we owe the resignation of Vince McMahon to Slim Jim,” Santi Zap shared. “Bite into a Slim Jim next time you're at a gas station.”

… what? You don't believe the whole Slim Jim thing? Well, guess what? Social media has transcriptions from their statement, too, including this one from John Pollock of Post Wrestling.

“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships,” John Pollock passed along. “Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we've decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand”.



Welp, there you have it, folks, Slim Jim, the meat stick brand iconic in the wrestling business forever due to its connection to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, may have just changed the history of professional wrestling forever, as while public perception can affect a company's decision making to a point, in a capitalistic society, losing money is the quickest way to force a change.