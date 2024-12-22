With all of WWE's Premium Live Events officially in the books and their big move to Netflix rapidly approaching, fans have already begun to imagine who could make their debuts and returns at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

But who should, let alone could make their appearances? Penta El Zero Meido? That feels pretty likely. How about Brock Lesnar? That feels decidedly less so but not impossible.

How about Nic Nemeth, aka the Superstar formerly known as Dolph Ziggler? While there are no legitimate rumors on the subject, if you ask “(The Most) Wanted Man” on the indies, he'd be open to it, as he noted while speaking to The Daily Star.

“I'm trying to think now what music would be better to make everyone go, ‘Oh!'? I don't know. As much as I'd want to hear my new music, I think we'd play the old stuff, and then maybe the new one on the way out or something. A Rumble spot, though? Dude, that's so cool,” Nemeth explained via Fightful.

“WWE's killing it right now. To do something fun wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face? That would be awesome. But the most important thing would be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That's the only reason I'd want to do it. It'd be cool to see some old friends, but most importantly, I just… you know, I left on purpose. Not because I hated that place. They're killing it right now.”

Since leaving WWE, Nemeth has been on an absolute roll, winning the AAA Mega Championship, the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, the SCX Championship, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, and the TNA World Championship, the final three he still holds to this day. While what name he returns under and what parts of his history are acknowledged are a bit up in the air, his return would unquestionably be welcomed all the same.

Nic Nemeth recalls how he was released from WWE

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Daily Star, Nemeth reflected on being released from WWE and recalls how he felt both at the time and right now.

“WWE was so great. I still had a year and a half left on my contract, and I said, ‘Please.' I told them, ‘I'm not doing anything here. I'm just hanging out and doing cold five-minute matches,'” Nemeth explained via 411 Mania.

“I said, ‘I don't know how much longer I'm a believable world champion for any other company. I might have five more years, I might have two, I might have ten, I don't know. But sitting here collecting a paycheck and working for five minutes a week is not helping WWE, and it sure as hell isn't helping me.' Luckily, they gave me the chance to get out of there because I still had time left on my contract. Being able to get out of that bubble was such a relief.”

After barely being used by WWE before his exit, Nemeth has really come into his own in the indies, commanding the WWE Universe as one of the top stars outside of The Fed. While a return to WWE won't impact that too much, in the end, it would be a welcomed easter egg for fans old and new who enjoy what “The Show-Off” has brought to the table for years now.