A new photo of the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, has WWE fans talking while he is on hiatus.

A photo has surfaced of Lesnar on social media where he is sporting a new hairstyle. He looks to have grown out his hair, ditching the man bun that he has been donning since his return in 2021.

Recently, Lesnar has made several public appearances during his WWE hiatus. However, he is usually wearing a cowboy hat, so his hair is not seen. The new look is a change of pace from his recent WWE character.

After his return in 2021, Lesnar came back with a new hairstyle and persona. He had a beard and top knot man bun that he continued sporting until his hiatus began after the 2023 SummerSlam PLE.

Why is Brock Lesnar on hiatus from WWE, and will he return?

WWE fans haven't seen Lesnar since SummerSlam in August 2023. He lost to Cody Rhodes in the final installment in their trilogy of matches. Afterward, he raised Rhodes'.hand in a surprising move.

Lesnar seemed bound for a return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, it did not happen. Lesnar was seemingly linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Since that arose in January 2024, Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV. There have been several references to him, though, on episodes of Monday Night RAW. Perhaps the door is open for him to return if he is cleared.

Before his hiatus, Lesnar was in the midst of a career revival. His return at SummerSlam in 2021 brought a new era to the table. He feuded with his old foe, Roman Reigns, but also had matches with Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Rhodes in that stretch.

For the first time in years, Lesnar served as the babyface of some of those feuds. He returned to confront the villainous Reigns during his record-breaking Universal Championship run.

Lesnar is a 10-time world champion in WWE, including a 504-day reign as Universal Champion. He has also won two Royal Rumbles, King of the Ring, and a Money in the Bank ladder match.

He made his debut on the main roster in 2002, taking the WWE by storm. His first run with the company was brief, ending in 2004 before he returned in 2012.

During his second run, Lesnar implemented his MMA background into his persona. Lesnar won several championships during this stint and also ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.