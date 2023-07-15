After having a ringside seat for the United States Title Invitational, Austin Theory stopped by the backstage area on SmackDown to discuss what he witnessed with the newly minted Blue Brand backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

With eight performers vying for his title, with Santos Escobar punching his ticket to the finals on SmackDown, did Theory worry that his reign was approaching its end? Nope, Escobar's win had little effect on him, as the path to the top is much longer than a single step.

“Well, you said he’s one step closer, but there’s a lot of steps he’s got to take to make it to the top. I mean, I’m sitting here nice and warm with this right here, the United States Championship,” Austin Theory said. “And sure, Escobar has big dreams, but what do I do? I just crush everybody’s dreams. And next week, somebody else is going to win a fatal four way, and that person is going to face Escobar, and the winner gets a shot. Wow, just imagine how their life could change, how great it could be. But you know what’s going to happen? The same thing that always happens, the same thing that happened to Rey Mysterio, Edge, John Cena; they all fall short. I stay at the d**n top.”

Asked about his burgeoning feud with Michael Cole, who was talking a lot of smack on commentary during the contest, Theory did have an opinion on the long-time commentator, even if it isn't too high.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Michael Cole?” Theory asked. “Actually, yes, I got a lot to say: you’re a nobody.”

Is Cole about to join Bayley in a feud with WWE's longest-tenured commentator? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with LA Knight now gunning for the United States Championship, it's clear business is about to pick up for the United States Champion.