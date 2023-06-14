Bayley has a lot of enemies in WWE.

An OG Four Horsewoman who has been in the proverbial trenches for a decade and counting, the “Role Model” has feuded with Becky Lynch, Sahsa Banks, Bianca Belair, and pretty much every other major babyface star WWE has to offer, but when her career comes to an end, and her name is immortalized forever in the Hall of Fame, one feud will rise above the rest and be considered the marque matchup of her career: Bayley versus Michael Cole.

Sitting down for an appearance on The Bump, Bayley was asked about being drafted onto the same show as the long-time SmackDown commentator and how he plans to co-exist with Cole moving forward. Using an anecdote about a steakhouse in Des Moines, Iowa, Bayley noted that some feuds never die, and can be reheated at a moment's notice.

“Last week, I went into a steakhouse in Des Moines, Iowa, because I was hungry, I got in super late, and the steakhouse was right next to my hotel,” Bayley said. “I went into the steakhouse, and I get a text from who? Michael Cole! He’s standing right in front of me and said, ‘who sits in a booth all by themselves and not at the bar like a human?’ I don’t want to sit at the bar because I don’t want to talk to people; you sit at the bar, and that’s an open conversation for people like you. I don’t want to talk to Michael Cole, I don’t want to see your face, Michael Cole, I’m tired of you, and when I’m ready to get back in your head, and when I’m ready to annoy you, I will. He wants a WrestleMania match; that’s what he wants; he wants that payday.”

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon, Bayley vs. Michael Cole; some feuds in WWE can last forever and really need a WrestleMania match to settle things once and for all. Book it, Trips.

Bayley is a fan of WWE's new titles.

Elsewhere in her appearance on The Bump, Bayley was asked about WWE's decision to retire the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship in favor of a new belt designed that mirror the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Universal Championship, the WWE Women's World Championship and the WWE Women's Championship, respectively.

In the opinion of the “Role Model,” the new belts are a good thing not just because they look cool but because they provide the company with a “brand-new slate” to build things into the future.

“I mean, they’re beautiful, for one. I think it’s sad to see the other ones go, but it’s definitely time for a change because the locker room has changed so much, the roster has changed and grown so much,” Bayley said via Fightful. “It’s kind of nice to see a brand-new slate, so to speak, just a brand-new look. It’s kind of reminded me of when they got rid of the Divas Title, and we were presented with the brand-new Raw Women’s Title, and Lita unveiled it at WrestleMania. So it was kind of a cool moment to experience that, but now it lights a fire in me. I’ve done pretty much everything, so it lights a fire in me to want to see myself raising that title or to see IYO [SKY] raising either one of those titles.”

Though Bayley obviously hasn't held either belt just yet, as WWE's first-ever Woman's Grandslam Champion hasn't held gold on RAW or SmackDown since October of 2020, she is set to wrestle in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the O2 arena on July 1st, with a win in that bout effectively guaranteeing a title reign with one belt or the other thanks to the open contract's 100 percent cash-in success rate. Whether or not she can actually bring down the briefcase, however, remains to be seen, as another member of Damage CTRL, IYO SKY, will also be competing in the match, and their unofficial agreement to help each other out may rapidly devolve into a full-on civil war if each performer's individual ambitions get in the way of the greater good of the group. Dakota Kai, if you're watching Money in the Bank at home while recovering from a torn ACL, you might want to look away from this particular match, as there's a small but very real chance that things get really ugly really quick between Bayley and Sky.