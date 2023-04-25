A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking care of business against Damage CTRL in an impromptu trio match on Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair was feeling pretty good hanging out with her tag team partners, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. All three women secured wins over prospective challengers for their straps, and for Belair, specifically, she got valuable reps against Backlash foe, IYO SKY.

Asked about her match and being afforded a chance to wrestle in front of her friends and family on RAW Talk, Belair noted that while it felt good to secure a win on Monday night, she’ll feel even better next Sunday at Backlash.

“Actually, you know, it’s been a crazy couple of weeks that’s been full of a lot of Damage CTRL, you know?” Bianca Belair asked. “I defeated Dakota Kai, I was talking to IYO tonight, then Bayley butted in the business, so we had to go out there and handle them alongside my girls, and, like you said, my family was out there, we showed up, we showed out, and now I’m looking forward to Backlash.

“But listen, IYO is a legit competitor, and so, I had to depend on all of the Est-s, to be the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the smartest, the best to take IYO down, but I’m gonna walk out still your RAW Women’s Champion. And then, soon after, be the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion. That’s how we do it around here.”

Will “The Genius of the Sky” secure her first singles win on the main roster? Or will Belair keep her winning ways alive and go for the all-time record with the RAW belt? Fans will find out at Backlash.