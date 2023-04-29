A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Paul “Triple H” Levesque announce the first four picks in the 2023 WWE Draft, with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Bianca Belair heading to SmackDown and Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch staying put on RAW, WWE took a page from the WWE’s playbook and brought in special guests to announce the four picks encompassing the second round, with Michael Hayes drafting for SmackDown and “The Whole Dam Show” Rob Van Dam, RVD for short, selecting for RAW.

With the first pick in the second round, The Street Profits went to SmackDown, which isn’t too surprising, since Montez Ford is married to Bianca Belair. The group stuck together, which wasn’t necessarily guaranteed, and they even won their first match together on the blue brand moments later when they wrestled Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of lWo and Ricochet/Braun Strowman.

RAW picked next, and with selection number six, the Red Brand picked off a champion of their own, taking the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, and the rest of his Imperium teammates, Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Wade Barrett, unsurprisingly, was not a fan of this drafting.

From there, Hayes announced Edge to SmackDown, the brand where Rhea Ripley is currently the champion, before RVD sent Matt Riddle back to RAW, where he’s been wrestling for the last year or so with Randy Orton, KO/Sami Zayn, and as a solo act. You know, there’s something almost poetic about RVD announcing Riddle to RAW in the WWE Draft, buddy.

With two more rounds left to go on SmackDown, it’s safe to say Levesque has more in store for the WWE Universe.