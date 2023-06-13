Though Chad Gable technically was the only member of the Alpha Academy to work a match on Monday Night RAW, the standout member of the team was its newest one, Maxxine Dupri, who took down Valhalla with a hip toss and received an incredible reaction from the fans in Kansas.

Stopping by RAW Talk to discuss their rapidly evolving faction, Alpha Academy was in incredible spirits, especially after Byron Saxton – the very same man Dupri rejected from the Maximum Male Models for being bald – gave Dupri a complement for her first wrestling move on the main roster.

“Oh my god, thank you,” Maxxine said to Saxton. “I am so proud of myself, and I must say, I did have a wonderful lesson today.”

Before Maxxine could continue, “Coach” Chad Gable cut in, explaining his unique still of prospect rearing to the WWE Universe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Um, excuse me, thank you,” Gable interjected. “Yeah, you did okay; let’s not get carried away here. Let’s just remember that behind every great athlete is an even better coach. And I’m the best in the world, baby. And we’re going to keep working on your technique because you got some things to fix up, okay? Bt this week, we’re going to add into the mix a little bit of nutrition. And you know my philosophy, you eat pork, you fight like a pig, but you beef, you fight like a bull. And I see a lot of beef in your future. Otis, get the beef.”

So… what exactly is “the beef” Gable is referring to? Only time will tell, but based on how Otis reacted to the assertion, he seems incredibly excited indeed.

“I’ve gotta get the beef, oh yeah,” Otis announced. “It’s going down; nutrition of the beef.”