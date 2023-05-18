A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After reportedly being taken off of life support by his wife and daughter, WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has officially passed away, as confirmed by TMZ.

One of the true revolutionaries of the industry, known for his outlandish outfits, memorable promos, and flashy in-ring style, Graham officially retired from the ring at the age of 44 and transitioned into the role of manager and color commentator, before ultimately signing a series of legacy contracts with WWE to make the occasional appearance.

Tributing Graham on their website, WWE wished that the “Superstar” would rest in peace before thanking him for his contributions to the business.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passed away,” WWE wrote in their tribute to the fallen star. “A former WWE Champion, Graham’s flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews, and bodybuilder physique created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps.”

Dave Meltzer commented on the passing of Graham two on F4W.com, noting that without Graham, wrestling would look completely different.

“If it wasn’t for Billy Graham, this industry would be so much different than it is,” Meltzer said. “He became the prototype of what people thought could be the charismatic superstar.”

Ric Flair, one of his former in-ring foes from the good old days of territory wrestling, eulogized his fallen friend, thanking him for his contributions to the business.

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

“The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us,” Flair wrote. “Thank You For All Your Influence On My Career!”

And last but certainly not least, Paul Heyman decided to share his thoughts on Graham, who influenced his career as much as any other. Taking to his Twitter, “The Wiseman” noted that Graham’s presence is why WWE calls their wrestlers Superstars, as he truly left an ever-lasting impression on the industry.

“Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!”