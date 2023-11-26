After dominating headlines with a shocking return at Survivor Series, Paul "Triple H" Levesque explained how CM Punk's return came together.

Folks, it happened, it actually freakin' happened: CM Punk returned to WWE after almost a decade away from the promotion.

The crowd went wild – except for Seth Rollins – the internet went wilder, and reporters packed into the press conference to ask Paul “Triple H” Levesque what the heck happened. Fortunately, Lesvesque was willing to answer that very question – he sort of had to – and provided fans with a very interesting response to how it all came together.

“This is one of those lighting in a bottle moments that came together very quickly. We are incredibly excited about it. It’s been a long time, and in some ways been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk; love him, hate him, positive, negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He’s a magnet for that, he’s a conversation starter, and it’s tough to look past that. For me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then, let’s go, and we’ll figure out the rest of it from there,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque told the WWE Universe during the Survivor Series press conference.

“This came together super quick, which I’m sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation, and at that point, it was nothing but speculation. For most of the time it was speculation; it didn’t really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen, and then all of a sudden, it was happening. Extremely excited. A lot of time has gone by, almost ten years. If you are the same person you were ten years ago, ten years later, you messed up. Everybody grows, everybody changes. I’m a different person, he’s a different person, this is a different company. We’re all on the same even starting ground. What’s next for CM Punk? That will be interesting, won’t it? I’m interested in seeing that myself. I know whatever it is, it will be talked about, it’ll be exciting, and it will be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe, no matter what it is. I’m thrilled, we’re all thrilled, to have him back here and have him back, cliched to say, have him back home in WWE. It’s where he belongs.”

Does CM Punk really belong in WWE? Is his rebellious attitude, something that even clashed in the “wild, wild west” of AEW, suddenly work in an even more structured environment? Only time will tell, but as Levesque would go on to explain, he wouldn't have made the call, which belonged to himself and Nick Khan, if he wasn't sure it was a good idea.

Even TKO didn't know CM Punk was heading to Survivor Series.

Asked another question about CM Punk, this time about how much TKO played into the decision to bring back the “Best in the World” for another run in the biggest sports entertainment company in the world, Paul “Triple H” Levesque let it be known that WWE's new parent company likely didn't even know about the move until it actually happened, which is a pretty incredible fact if true.

“There has been zero push from anybody past WWE. It’s myself, Nick Khan. To be honest, very few people knew about it past that,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque noted.

“It’s a funny thing, all of a sudden, there is a mystery entity behind WWE. We’re doing our thing, and we’re trusted to our thing and trusted to do what we feel is right for business. To be honest, probably the top people at TKO were going, ‘Holy S**.’ It’s a good thing. It’s a crazy, cool time right now at WWE. I think fans can feel that. A lot of energy, a lot of excitement, and I’m ready. Let’s run through a wall. Let’s do this and do it the biggest way possible, and keep building on what Vince McMahon made into a global juggernaut for 50 years. If I have anything to do with it and have any say in it, we’re going to make it bigger than it’s ever been before.”

Did CM Punk really come as a surprise to TKO, or did they have to sign off on his addition because of, well, everything involved with employing the reigning “Real” AEW World Champion? Though we may never know the true answer, Levesque's response will certainly have fans talking, as will all of the talks, excitement, efforts, and pipebomb promos that will surely follow for the duration of this particular run in the WWE Universe.