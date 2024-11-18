The upcoming first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix in January 2025 will feature “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis Scott.

During Scott's recent set ComplexCon on November 17, 2024, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced his involvement in the first RAW on Netflix, which will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, after presenting the rapper with a championship belt.

Expand Tweet

After the appearance, Triple H took to X, formerly Twitter, to give more details about the upcoming appearance. “When we say WWE goes big, we mean it,” his post began. “The first [RAW] of the [Netflix] Era will be at the [Intuit Dome] in Los Angeles on January 6th, and [Travis Scott] will be there live and in person.”

WWE's RAW on Netflix

The upcoming move to Netflix for WWE's Monday Night RAW will take place on January 6, with A-listers such as John Cena and Travis Scott in attendance.

The move to the streaming service comes after almost two decades on USA Network. SmackDown recently moved from FOX Sports to USA Network in place of WWE's flagship program.

RAW premiered on USA Network on October 3, 2005. It will remain there through the winter until the new year begins and the streaming era begins.

Netflix's first RAW episode comes as the streaming service is attempting to get into the live-streaming game. They recently hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. However, that did not go according to plan, and fans flamed it for the constant buffering.

It is set to be a star-studded affair. WWE's announcement of the first RAW on Netflix taking place at the Intuit Dome featured posters of their top stars. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Bianca Belair were all featured, implying they are set to appear.

Recently, it was reported that RAW was hoping for Reigns and Rhodes to appear in the episode. Both superstars are members of the SmackDown brand, so they will need a reason to appear on the red brand. Additionally, they want CM Punk there as well.

Punk has not been seen on WWE TV since the RAW after Bad Blood. He had a vicious Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre, which he won. But the aftermath resulted in Punk missing the Crown Jewel PLE.

Currently, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is the top star on RAW. Liv Morgan and Bron Breakker are the Women's World Champion and Intercontinental Champion, respectively. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh are holding the World Tag Team Champions as well.