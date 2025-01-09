While we know that the schedule of John Cena's WWE farewell tour will consist of “36 dates,” he doesn't know how much wrestling he will be doing.

During the post-show press conference after the Monday Night RAW on Netflix debut, a reporter asked Cena how many matches he would wrestle during this final run. He dodged the question by saying that he wasn't the right person to ask that to.

“That's well beyond my scope of field,” Cena said. “I have never made demands. I just show up, they hand me the menu, and I do the best I can with what I've got. That's not a good question for me.”

He then referred the reporter to the “guy who's probably gonna end the press conference,” that being Paul “Triple H” Levesque. So, it sounds like Cena will show up as needed and wrestle whenever asked.

John Cena's WWE farewell tour schedule

While we don't know how many matches Cena will wrestle during his farewell tour, we have a rough estimate of how many shows he will be working. Previously, Cena has stated that he will work “around 36 dates around the world.”

Plus, he is confirmed to be taking part in the next couple of WWE PLEs, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41. Judging by his promo on the RAW on Netflix debut, Cena will be working through December. So, that means there is a chance he works SummerSlam and other PLEs later in the year as well.

He may not be wrestling frequently on WWE's weekly programming, such as RAW and SmackDown, though. Cena's talents may be saved for bigger events. With the next Saturday Night's Main Event coming up on January 25, 2025, that could make for a perfect time for his in-ring return.

Cena started the farewell tour on the RAW on Netflix debut. While he didn't wrestle, he did address the WWE Universe in a heartfelt promo. He made it clear that winning his 17th world championship may not be in the cards.

However, he declared himself to be in the Royal Rumble match. If he wins, he will earn a title match at WrestleMania 41 of his choosing. He is just one world championship victory away from breaking Ric Flair's record of most world championship reigns (16).

WWE fans will have to take it all in as Cena's in-ring career winds down. He was the face of the company for years and is now getting ready to go Hollywood full-time as an actor.