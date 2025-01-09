When it comes to RAW‘s big debut on Netflix, few had a better night than Rhea Ripley.

Squaring up against her archrival, Liv Morgan, with the Women's World Championship on the line, Ripley overcame the leader of the new Judgment Day and got the definitive win over her former tag team partner, recapturing her belt in the process. Suddenly back on top as RAW‘s premier female champion, Ripley earned a massive pop, got to kick her former valet, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, in the crotch, and ultimately got props from The Undertaker, who rode out on his motorcycle and gave her a tip of the cap.

Discussing her evening during the special post-show media session, Ripley revealed what her favorite moment of the show was, which, considering the totality of the event, was a real cherry on top of a WWE sundae.

“Honestly, I thought that kicking Dom in the nuts was going to be the highlight, and then Taker came out. It's such a special moment. I've been able to be in the ring with people that I watched growing up,” Ripley told reporters. “The greats. I've been able to go out there while part of the Judgment Day and step in the ring with people that I never thought I'd step in the ring with. I was part of Randy Orton's comeback match, CM Punk's return, Randy's first promo back in WWE after being injured for so long. I got to step in the ring with all these cool people. After winning my Women's World Championship and having the Deadman come out, hearing the ‘dong' in real life, it was absolutely insane. It's a moment I'm never going to forget. Watching him growing up, I thought he was absolutely amazing. I can't wait to be rubbing this in Damian Priest's face.”

Before Ripley had to vacate her belt midway through 2024 due to a shoot injury, she was unquestionably the top female star in the WWE Universe, with her segments sometimes becoming more popular and more buzzworthy than even those of her male counterparts. While it took a while to get back in the groove and to allow Morgan's storyline to play out, few are overly upset that Ripley is back in the saddle as WWE's top female star on the red brand. Now the only question fans have to ask is who will step up to challenge her for that honor, as any title reign is only as good as the opponents, feuds, and matches that take place during it.