The New Day are recognized as one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.

One way or another, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E have been members of The New Day since 2014. Since forming, they've won 12 Tag Team Championships, and Kofi Kingston and Big E each won the WWE Championship. Xavier Woods even won the King of the Ring tournament in 2021. They are, without a doubt, one of the most accomplished and popular factions of all time.

How long they've been together separates The New Day from other wrestling groups. In wrestling, it's pretty common to see tag teams break up. Whether it's one member turning on another, each superstar goes to a different brand, or something else, tag teams don't usually last forever. They say that all good things must come to an end, but that isn't the case with The New Day.

Kofi Kingston says The New Day will never break up and don't want to be a team that stabs each other in the back before going off to do their own thing. They refuse to have anybody “drive a wedge” between them.

“You already know that we are and we always will be,” Kingston says while appearing on the Battleground Podcast. “We took an oath, a blood oath, and we said that we will never break up. If someone tries to break us up and drive a wedge in between, tries to crack our foundation and drive a wedge in between us like we just won’t have it. It’s like we always said, everybody out there, it’s cool to have all the different groups but at a certain point in time, they get jealous of one or the other. And then they want to stab one in the back, or like you have with The Shield, someone hitting somebody with a chair, and they want to go off and do their thing, and that’s great, that’s fine. We’re not doing that, man.”

Kingston says that The New Day are always on the same page, one of many reasons why fans haven't even seen them endure any collisions in the ring over the years.

“Our foundation is just too strong,” Kingston says. “That’s just the way it is, the way we’ve always said it was gonna be. We’ve been together since 2016. You haven’t even seen us do as much as a collision in the ring. Sometimes you have a little miscue, you might be holding somebody, and then you go to hit that person, and they move out of the way, and you hit your own partner. ‘Oh my god,’ you haven’t even seen us do that! Because we’re always on the same page, and that’s the way that it’s going to be. That’s just how we are; that’s our bond, you know what I’m saying.”

The New Day is a lock to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. They are one of the most accomplished groups ever and have always been loved by fans. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E will go down as three of the most successful superstars in WWE history but will ultimately be remembered for their time in The New Day.

