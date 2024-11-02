After securing a massive win over Nia Jax at Crown Jewel, becoming the new and first WWE Crown Jewel Champion in a move that secured her a new belt and a shiny new ring to go with it, Liv Morgan was feeling emotional.

Sure, technically, she's still a heel and wouldn't have won the belt at all without interference from Tiffany Stratton, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez, but when the 1-2-3 was hit, and the bell was rung, that all fell away. Morgan, tears in her eyes, accepted the strap and gleefully lifted it above her head for all to see, making history in Saudi Arabia in the process.

Discussing how it felt to become the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion with Michael Cole on the official post-show, Morgan broke down why the win meant so much to her, as even in the moment, she knew it was about more than just her.

“Amazing. Ever since I started in WWE, all I really wanted was to give myself an opportunity to see how great I could become. This moment is not lost on me; I know this is so much bigger than me,” Morgan told Michael Cole via Fightful.

“Every single time we come to Saudi Arabia, the progress is so much more and more, whether it's Nattie and Lacey Evans having the very first women's wrestling match here to Becky Lynch and Lita being the first women to be featured on a billboard here, to now Nia Jax and I making history, competing in the very first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Championship match. So not only am I the greatest women's world champion of all time, but now I am the very first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion.”

On paper, who wins and loses championship matches in WWE is sort of irrelevant, as *spoiler alert* the match outcomes are predetermined. But being chosen to be the winner of a champion versus champion match with so much on the line has to mean an awful lot to Morgan, as it effectively shows that, in WWE's eyes, she is the face of the woman's division moving forward, as opposed to just someone keeping the belt warm for Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan thanks her WWE fans for standing by her

Later on the Crown Jewel post-show, Morgan discussed her accomplishments with Big E and Jackie Redmond, who were tasked with running the show alongside Sheamus. Asked how it felt to make good on her potential after a decade in the trenches, going from a performer initially known as Marley in NXT to a double champion, Morgan noted that she wouldn't have gotten there without the fans who believed in her along the way, but not without shedding a few tears in the process.

“I feel like I owe a lot of my success to my fans. They stood by me in moments where I feel like I really didn't give them anything to be proud of,” Morgan said via WrestleTalk. “And they still stuck with me, and now here we are at the very top of the women's division, and I just want them to know that I really, really, really couldn't have done it without you. So thank you.”

Gosh, was the goal of this show to make Morgan into a babyface, pushing her into the spotlight for her genuine joy and love of being a member of the WWE Universe instead of her actions with the Judgment Day? I mean, probably not, but then again, that's the beauty of the WWE and of wrestling overall: sometimes things just sort of happen that change everything.