The upcoming 2024 WWE Crown Jewel PLE is here, and the match card features the reunion of the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) and two champion vs. champion bouts.

But will there be any big returns? Read on to see our full predictions for how each match will turn out.

The full 2024 WWE Crown Jewel match card

Below is the full match card for the 2024 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Note: The match card order has not been finalized, but these are the seven confirmed matches. Predicted winners are bolded.

Crown Jewel Championship: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Women's Champion Nia Jax

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Women's Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Roman Reigns and the Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. the Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu

Will Goldberg cost Gunther his match?

The match: Crown Jewel Championship: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

At the Bad Blood PLE, Gunther called out Goldberg, who was in attendance at the show. Clearly, WWE is setting up Gunther vs. Goldberg at some point in the near future.

Starting that feud at Crown Jewel would make sense. They could then face at Survivor Series: WarGames or the Royal Rumble if WWE really wants to stretch it out.

Obviously, Gunther taking a clean loss to Rhodes is not ideal. He has only been World Heavyweight Champion for a couple of months and should not be taking pinfall losses. But still, Rhodes is the WWE's golden boy, and they will protect him at all costs.

It will be a hard-hitting match, and Goldberg will probably rush the barricade to spear Gunther. The Undisputed WWE Champion will then hit a Cross Rhodes to get the win.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes wins the Crown Jewel Championship.

Liv Morgan steals another one

The match: Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Women's Champion Nia Jax

Liv Morgan and Nia Jax, the top WWE women's champions of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, will face for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. The build for their match has not been special, but it should be a good match.

Morgan does some of her best work when she is smaller than her opponent. Jax will probably ragdoll her around the ring until Raquel Rodriguez intervenes and helps her Judgment Day stablemate steal the win.

Hopefully, Rodriguez's involvement in the match goes smoother than the Bad Blood match. Crown Jewel could also be where Tiffany Stratton finally cashes in her Money in the Bank contract. If it is not now, it will be at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Final prediction: Liv Morgan wins the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Bronson Reed's “big” win

The match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Over the last year, the WWE has featured Bronson Reed in the spotlight of Monday Night RAW. At Crown Jewel, he will have to take on Monday Night Rollins, aka Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

While the Visionary is always a safe bet, he will do the job for Reed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rollins has done a great job selling Reed's offense, and their latest brawl on RAW gives him an easy out to lose.

Reed will win with a Tsunami, but it is a matter of how many he delivers that is the question. Will he go for six again and send Rollins home packing until the Royal Rumble?

Final prediction: Bronson Reed defeats Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

The Viper gets put down

The match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Despite a budding bromance in early 2024, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will finally face off at WWE Crown Jewel. Since turning heel, Orton has been stuck between Rhodes and Owens. He has a lot of history with both men, further complicating his decisions.

But at Crown Jewel, he will lose to Owens despite his best efforts. Owens could always lose, further sending him spiraling, but a win over Orton would also do wonders in establishing this new heel version of the Prizefighter. It will be a close match, but Orton will be looking at the lights after eating a Pop-Up Powerbomb or Stunner.

Owens winning also gives him another shot at Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. They could have another singles match for it at Survivor Series: WarGames if Rhodes does not partner with Roman Reigns again.

Final prediction: Kevin Owens defeats Randy Orton.

A new United States Champion?

The match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

A triple-threat match for the United States Championship between LA Knight, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes will be one of the most exciting on the WWE Crown Jewel card. Technical masters like Andrade and Hayes will be paired with Knight's charisma.

Eventually, Knight will lose the championship to Hayes. But I do not think it will happen yet. He is still early in his first title reign on the main roster, and he should lose the championship to Hayes in a singles match.

So, expect it to come down to Knight stealing the win by pinning Andrade. This way, he can continue his reign for a little longer while Hayes has a case to ask for a rematch.

Final prediction: LA Knight retains the United States Championship.

Fatal four-way tag team action

The match: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

The WWE crammed in a fatal four-way tag team match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c), Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky), Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson), and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

While it would be a golden opportunity for Belair and Cargill to drop the titles and start their feud, it may still be too early. They recently won them back at the Bash in Berlin PLE in August.

This match could have been contested on SmackDown, but WWE crammed it into their 2024 Crown Jewel card.

Final prediction: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retain the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The OG Bloodline stands tall

The match: Roman Reigns and the Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. the Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu

Finally, the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Jey and Jimmy Uso) have reunited to take on the new version of the stable. This match comes after Reigns and Rhodes teamed to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

The Rock's return at Bad Blood looms in the background of this match. While The Rock is unlikely to show up in Riyadh, he could be coming back for Survivor Series: WarGames later in the month.

So, Reigns and the Usos will stand tall, defeating their former enforcer Sikoa. Maybe Reigns will even let his cousins get the pin by setting one of the new Bloodline members up for a giant Uso Splash.

WWE's 2024 Crown Jewel PLE starts at 1 pm ET on Saturday, November 1.