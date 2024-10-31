After an attack by WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on NXT, the Eradicator Rhea Ripley appears to be out for a while with an injury.

The WWE reports that Ripley suffered a fractured right orbital socket and will be out of action for “an undisclosed amount of time.”

Of course, it is possible that this is a storyline injury to give Ripley time off. The injury also allows the rivalry between Ripley and Morgan to extend beyond the fall, perhaps even to WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.

During the October 29, 2024, episode of NXT, Morgan and Rodriguez were seen walking backstage with baseball bats. As WWE officials rushed to the parking lot, Ripley's bloodied body was seen in a car.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the attack. Ripley sent a warning shot Morgan and Rodriguez's way: “Mistake No.1,” she began, continuing, “You left me breathing.”

WWE fans will have to wait and see when Ripley returns from her latest injury. The Royal Rumble in January 2025 seems like a logical place for a highly-anticipated return. Perhaps she will be a surprise entrant in the women's match, winning to challenge Morgan for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley's recent WWE injury woes

The move to extend their feud should come as no surprise. Ripley previously relinquished the Women's Championship after defeating Becky Lynch to retain it at WrestleMania XL. She had to give the championship up after a backstage assault from Morgan, which ended Ripley's reign at 380 days.

She later returned from that injury in July 2024, confronting Morgan and her former on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio. While Mysterio seemed to rejoin Mami's side, he turned on her and officially joined forces with Morgan at SummerSlam in August.

Since then, Ripley has been chasing the championship she never lost. The end game for her feud with Morgan is Ripley regaining the championship and likely holding it for an extended period once again. We will just have to wait a little longer to see it happen.

Her former Judgment Day teammate, Damian Priest, was also kicked out of the group once Morgan took over. They reunited as the Terror Twins and took on Mysterio and Morgan at Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match.

At the Bad Blood PLE in October, Ripley faced Morgan for the Women's Championship. However, she only won by disqualification, thanks to interference from a returning Raquel Rodriguez.

Her rise to fame

Ripley started her WWE career as a part of NXT UK in 2018. She later became the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion, defeating Toni Storm in the finals.

She joined the main roster in 2021 and challenged Asuka to a match at WrestleMania 37, defeating her to win the RAW Women's Championship for the first time. Ripley held the title for almost 1000 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair at the Money in the Bank PLE.

After treading water in the tag team division, Ripley joined Judgment Day in 2022 and never looked back. Her association with the group helped launch her to stardom as she went on her long reign with the Women's Championship.