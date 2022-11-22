Published November 22, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Mia Yim has only been back in WWE for a few weeks, and yet, her current run has featured far more visibility than her last one. No longer hidden behind a mask or tasked with trying to get over in Retribution, Yim landed a choice spot in The OC alongside A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, and “Machine Gun” Karl “Bright Lights” Anderson in their feud with Rhea Ripley and the Judgement Day. She picked up a big win over Tamina in her big return, brawled with Ripley on multiple occasions, and was even offered spots in both women’s teams ahead of WarGames at Survivor Series, with Bianca Belair ultimately earning her services.

And yet, just when it looked like Yim was returning to WWE unscathed by any sort of weird character change or disappointing role, what happened? WWE WWE’d and decided to change her name less than a week before her biggest match on the main roster.

Do you recall Anderson, Gallows, and Styles calling Yim by the nickname “Michin,” which literally translates to crazy in Korean? Well, apparently, a lightbulb went off in someone’s head in creative when that happened, and just like that, WWE fans were met with the following realization during RAW, with Yim sealing the deal on her Twitter during the show.

Folks, Mia Yim is out in WWE, and in her place is Michin, it’s official on the website, official on CageMatch, and has already been changed on Wikipedia too, which means it’s really officially official. Will this nickname change work? Only time will tell, but when you consider even Ripley called Yim by her old name, it’s certainly going to take some getting used to.