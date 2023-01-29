The final surprise entrant of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble has arrived in the last possible spot, number 30 in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and it was none other than Nia Jax. That’s right; in a Rumble that also featured multiple NXT talent, the surprise in-ring return of Michelle McCool, Doudrop Piper Niven, and even Chelsea Green – for about five seconds – the last surprise was “The Irresistible Force” herself.

Jax has been out of action since her unceremonious release from WWE back in November of 2021, a release that reportedly came while she was taking a mental health break, and her return was treated as a big deal by the remaining competitors in the ring. After Rhea Ripley – the eventual winner in a star-making performance – hit Jax with a Riptide, the rest of the women decided to form a temporary truce, banding together against Jax, who was seen as the biggest threat in the Rumble. All 11 remaining women, including Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez, used their combined forces to get Jax eliminated, a move she clearly was not happy with as she lingered around the ring.

While Jax did not eliminate any Superstars in her Rumble appearance, she certainly made an impression, leaving the WWE Universe wondering what will happen next with Jax. Will she pick up where she left off and go after Shayna Baszler or Charlotte Flair – despite Jax having some past issues performing with the latter – or could she even join her relatives in The Bloodline? Only time will tell.