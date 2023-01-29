Chelsea Green signing with WWE was one of the worst-kept secrets in professional wrestling.

Initially fired by the company during the pandemic roster-trimming alongside her husband Matt Cardona, known to the WWE Universe as Zack Ryder, Green spent her time off working in Impact Wrestling alongside Deonna Purrazzo and the rest of “The Cardona Family” in NWA, GCW, and on the indies, before pulling herself from upcoming events, removing her adult subscription photo service from the internet, and liquidating her merch ahead of a second run at the WWE apple.

Well, if her debut at the Women’s Royal Rumble is of any indication, it looks like Green’s run with the company is already off to a rocky start.

Entering the Rumble at spot 20 to a new theme featuring her Hot Mess motif, Green walked to the ring, ran across the mat, and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley, the eventual winner of the match. Unfortunate? For Green, you bet, but she does have a nice consolation prize for her efforts, as, according to Michael Cole and company, she was the fastest performer ever eliminated in a Women’s Royal Rumble match, which is certainly… something.

So what does this mean for Green? Is her return doomed? Or was this simply a fun way to debut a new star, the only new member of the WWE Universe introduced at the show, in a record-setting way that will surely set up more storylines in the short term? Either way, Green is back, and the WWE Universe just got a whole lot messier.