Heading into NXT’s Spring Breakin’, Pretty Deadly, and The Family, Tony D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, had a pretty big bone to pick. The two teams clearly didn’t like each other, and after the Boss and Underboss of NXT decided to kidnap Kit Wilson following an alleyway beatdown in Orlando, feelings reached a fever-pitch heading into the “Premium Televised Event.” Ready to end the feud once and for all, the two teams agreed to NXT’s first-ever Trunk Match, which is kind of like a coffin match, except the only way to win is to – you guessed it – lock the opposing team in a trunk.

Fortunately, Tony D’s uncle Henry Hill – nice Goodfellas reference – provided the boys with a car to use, and after throwing the heck down in the opening match of Spring Breakin’, The Family came out on top, securing a win and driving off into the night with PD in their trunk.

And that, folks was that… at least until the end of Spring Breakin’, when, after Pretty Deadly started to scream from the trunk, D’Angelo and Lorenzo decided to literally kill the two Englishmen, sending them on a one-way swim with the fishes down to the Atlantic Ocean.

Needless to say, NXT has all but surely seen the end of Pretty Deadly, as, when The Family makes a member go away, they go away – or show up on AEW under the moniker Cole Karter – but fear not, fans, as, with the WWE Draft rapidly approaching, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see PD returned from the dead to make their debut on RAW or SmackDown. As New Day noted when they spend time down in developmental, the Pretty Deadly duo are ready to go.