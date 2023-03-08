Tony D’Angelo and Dijak do not like each other. Ever since the former T-Bar returned to NXT to serve as a sort of mid-boss for the developmental brand, the former indie darling has been giving Tony D fits, as the “Don of NXT” likes to run things a certain way that doesn’t exist harmoniously with Dijak’s brand of street justice.

After helping Wes Lee retain his NXT North American Championship at Vengeance Day, it was only going to be a matter of time before Dijak came after Tony D and really messed with his business, and mess with it he has. Initially ruining D’Angelo’s ability to answer Lee’s first North American Championship Open Challenge, Dijak has been keeping his eye on the D’Angelo Family at all time, with a right-proper match needed to officially put the feud to bed.

Fortunately, when you have two NXT Superstars who are as… unconventional as D’Angelo and Dijak, a right-proper match becomes a Jailhouse Street Fight, where the only way to win is the lock your foe in a prison cell.

Taking to the ring with an eye for violence, D’Angelo and Dijak hit each other with everything they had… literally, whipping out tables, chairs, and even crowbar in order to secure a win and humiliate their foe once and for all. Though Dijak tried to use Channing Lorenzo against Tony D, using the “Underboss” as a human shield to prevent the door from being closed, in the end, “Stacks” came through with the crowbar and helped D’Angelo slam the door on his foe’s face. Good luck with the appeals process, Dijak.