Michael Cole will love to hear that WWE commentator Pat McAfee is making a “full-time” return in 2025 when Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix.

The former NFL All-Pro punter confirmed it himself and took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss it further. He seems excited to return to the announce table when RAW makes its big Netflix move.

“An absolute honor to be asked back,” McAfee's post began. “A childhood dream realized every single time I'm lucky enough to be in an arena with the [WWE} Universe. Can't wait to be talking into a microphone next to [Michael Cole] again. He's the [goat emoji].

“I'm excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are…. and how big of scumbags some of 'em are[,] too. Let's go,” he concluded.

WWE fans have not heard McAfee commentate since August 2024, when the college football season was starting. He had obligations with ESPN to do their College Gameday show every Saturday.

While he did not make it back to WWE during his hiatus, he had superstars like Sheamus and Cody Rhodes on the panel. Now, he will be reunited with them in the ring.

Pat McAfee's epic return as WWE RAW moves to Netflix

The WWE is pulling out all of the stops for RAW's first episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes could all be on the show. Additionally, it appears Becky Lynch is gearing up for a return sooner rather than later.

RAW is moving to Netflix after almost two consecutive decades on the USA Network. It previously premiered on USA Network in January 1993 before moving to TNN in September 2000. RAW returned to USA Network in 2005 and remained there until its latest move.

While USA Network is losing RAW, it recently gained SmackDown. The WWE's Friday night program will be there for the foreseeable future after spending a half-decade on FOX Sports. NXT, the WWE's developmental brand, moved to The CW.

McAfee has been a part of WWE since 2018. He first competed in several matches against Adam Cole in NXT. He later moved to SmackDown as a color commentator opposite Cole.

On the main roster, McAfee had a WrestleMania match against Austin Theory in a winning effort. He then immediately lost an impromptu match against Vince McMahon. At the 2022 SummerSlam event, McAfee defeated Baron Corbin in a singles match.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, McAfee made a return to commentary. A few months later, he beat The Miz in a match at WrestleMania 39. He once again went on a hiatus before returning in January 2024. McAfee went on another hiatus when the football season started.