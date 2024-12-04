Despite her hiatus from WWE, Becky Lynch could return sooner after appearing at a Netflix event.

PW Insider reports that Lynch was present for a media event at Netflix HQ. While Lynch is one of WWE's top stars, it was surprising since she is on a hiatus from the company.

She has not been seen in WWE since May. Lynch lost the Women's Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25. She had a rematch two nights later on Monday Night RAW but lost due to interference from Dominik Mysterio. Her contract subsequently expired, and she has not been seen since.

The event was held by Netflix and is likely being used to promote WWE's RAW moving to the streaming service in 2025. RAW's first episode on Netflix will take place on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Before her hiatus, Lynch was having her first babyface run in years. She spent a couple of years as a heel with her “Big Time Becks” moniker.

The Road to WrestleMania will start soon with the Royal Rumble in February 2025. Lynch will undoubtedly be a part of WrestleMania 41. If she is going to have a program there, she will need to return soon to set it up.

She also could return even sooner when RAW moves to Netflix on January 6. The first episode is bound to be star-studded, with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes potentially being there.

Lynch made a splash upon her WWE main roster debut in 2015. She was a part of the women's revolution alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné). Lynch became the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion in 2016 at the Backlash event.

She has made history in the years since. Lynch was a part of the first women's WrestleMania main event at the 35th edition of the event. She also won the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match to earn that championship opportunity.

After returning from maternity leave in 2021, she turned heel after beating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a matter of seconds.

Since returning to “The Man” character, Lynch has become one of WWE's most beloved babyfaces. She has feuded with Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley since the change.

In 2023, Lynch also had a brief stint in NXT. She won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career from Tiffany Stratton.