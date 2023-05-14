Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Randy Orton hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022 after undergoing back surgery. Orton’s latest medical update casts major doubt on the WWE legend returning anytime soon.

Bob Orton, a WWE legend in his own right, is obviously concerned for his son’s health. He spoke about Orton’s current status, alluding that his injury could result in retirement, via Bill Apter of Sportskeeda (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he feels like going back or if he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might,” Orton said. “Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to.”

Orton going through training not only shows that his back is healing nicely, but that he is considering a return to the ring. However, he still isn’t close to wrestling ready. If doctors have told him not to return, it might be hard for Orton to get back into the squared circle. Wrestlers like Daniel Bryan, Edge and Paige have suffered similar fates.

Randy Orton is one of the most beloved figures in the WWE. Alongside his time in Evolution and as, ‘The Legend Killer,’ Orton’s RKO finisher has gained him appeal outside of the wrestling world. Alongside his fame, Orton is also one of the more accomplished wrestlers. Over his time in the company, he has won the WWE Championship ten times and is a Grand Slam champion, meaning he has held each WWE belt throughout his tenure.

Orton’s retirement would send shock waves through the industry. However, nothing is yet set in stone. As he makes his decision, Bob Orton made his son’s thought process clear.

“Randy will do what Randy is gonna do, he always does.”